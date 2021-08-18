 
 

Jack Harlow Considers Giving Up Alcohol for Good After a Year of Being Sober

The 'Whats Poppin' hitmaker receives praises on social media as he reveals he hasn't drunk alcohol in 2021 and is keen on spending the rest of the year without booze.

  • Aug 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper Jack Harlow has given up drinking for 2021 and might swear off booze altogether.

The rapper, whose recent musical team-ups include Lil Nas X on "Industry Baby", took to Instagram on Monday (16Aug21) to share a healthy "life update."

"Haven't had a single sip of alcohol in 2021," he wrote. "Going the rest of the year without it. Maybe I'll never take another sip, who knows? My favorite vice was definitely drinking (I don't like to smoke) but if I learned anything this year it's that I don't need it."

"I don't usually say a lot in my captions because it feels like anything worth telling y'all I should just put in my songs... but today felt like a good time for a life update. I'm really grateful for how far we've come and I want you to know I appreciate all of you."

And he admitted giving up alcohol has had an unusual side effect, "I'm hungrier right now than I've ever been."

Jack intends to keep things healthy, adding, "I'm prepared to become a well-oiled machine to take this s**t to the next level. See you soon."

Among the friends cheering him on was Lil Nas X, who commented, "look at jack harlow man so inspirational. (sic)"

Rapper Childish Major, meanwhile, penned, "Discipline is (key emoji) to all the levels... fire bro (sic)."

