 
 

Robert De Niro Celebrates 78th Birthday With Mystery Woman in France Amid Grace Hightower Divorce

WENN/Ivan Nikolov
Celebrity

'The Irishman' actor, who filed for divorce from his actress wife in 2018, is seen holding hands with his companion during an outing on the coast of Cote d'Azur.

  • Aug 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Robert De Niro appeared to have found his special someone amid his nasty divorce from Grace Hightower. More than two years after he pulled the plug on his marriage to his actress wife, "The Irishman" actor was spotted enjoying a date with a mystery woman in France on his 78th birthday.

On Tuesday, August 17, "The Intern" star was caught on camera walking hand-in-hand with his companion while they were exiting Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on the coast of Cote d'Azur. The twosome was seen supporting each other while climbing down the stairs on a rocky cliff edge.

The Oscar winner and his rumored girlfriend then headed to a small boat. Once they arrived, several crew members helped the alleged couple climb off the boat.

For the outing, Robert kept it casual by sporting a light blue oversized polo top and dark cargo pants. He also wore a pair of black slider sandals and a navy blue flat cap. The unnamed woman, on the other hand, looked comfortable in a cream maxi dress which boasted bright orange floral embroidery on the skirt.

The birthday trip came three months after Robert suffered a leg injury while on filming location of Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon". When speaking to IndieWire in May, he explained, "I tore my quad somehow … [It was] just a simple stepping over something and I just went down... The pain was excruciating and now I have to get it fixed."

"But it happens, especially when you get older, you have to be prepared for unexpected things," the father of six went on saying. "But it's manageable."

Robert himself is now in a divorce battle with his estranged wife Grace. The pair tied the knot in 1997 but parted ways in 1999. After getting back together, they renewed their vows in 2004. Prior to that, he was married to Diahnne Abbott. They divorced in 1988.

