 
 

Scarlett Johansson Confirmed to Be Pregnant by Hubby Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson Confirmed to Be Pregnant by Hubby Colin Jost
WENN
Celebrity

Rumors suggesting the 'Black Widow' actress is having a new addition to her growing family are true as her comedian husband confirms the happy news at a stand-up event.

  • Aug 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Scarlett Johansson's husband, Colin Jost, has confirmed the "Black Widow" star is pregnant.

News broke that the actress was expecting her second child last month (Jul21), but neither Scarlett nor comedian Jost commented at the time.

But the "Saturday Night Live" star reportedly made the big reveal during a stand-up show at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut over the weekend (14-15Aug21), telling the audience, "We're having a baby, it's exciting."

No other details have been released.

This is Colin's first child while Scarlett has a six-year-old daughter, named Rose, from her marriage to French journalist Romain Dauriac.

Last month a source told Page Six, "Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile."

  See also...

"She hasn't been doing many interviews or events to promote Black Widow, which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer."

Instead, she carried out promotional appearances via Zoom.

She was also absent from a "Black Widow" screening in the Hamptons, New York on 2 July (21).

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Josh married in October 2020 after more than a year of engagement. They kept the celebration low-key due to pandemic.

Although it was a small affair, the actress admitted she felt "a little stressful" because there were so many elderly relatives involved. "Obviously we wanted to take all the precautions that we could, so we had the (face) masks... and everybody had to get (COVID) tests like, 100,000 times," she explained.

"It was beautiful and we were so happy to see people that we hadn't seen in such a long time," she added. "We just felt very fortunate to be able to get together like that. It felt like it was sort of how it was supposed to be."

You can share this post!

Alex Rodriguez Keen to 'Move Forward' as He Breaks Silence on Jennifer Lopez Split
Related Posts
Scarlett Johansson Felt a Little Stressed Out When Planning Colin Jost Wedding

Scarlett Johansson Felt a Little Stressed Out When Planning Colin Jost Wedding

Scarlett Johansson on Being Shadowed by Daughter: I Should Soak It All Up

Scarlett Johansson on Being Shadowed by Daughter: I Should Soak It All Up

Scarlett Johansson 'Thrilled' to Be Expecting First Child With Husband Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson 'Thrilled' to Be Expecting First Child With Husband Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson Claims Her New Beauty Collection Will Be 'True' to Her

Scarlett Johansson Claims Her New Beauty Collection Will Be 'True' to Her

Most Read
Alex Rodriguez Caught Enjoying Himself With Three Women in Las Vegas Nightclub
Celebrity

Alex Rodriguez Caught Enjoying Himself With Three Women in Las Vegas Nightclub

Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

Marlo Hampton Shows Her Bruised Face After Getting Hair Transplant

Marlo Hampton Shows Her Bruised Face After Getting Hair Transplant

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Madonna Pleads for Donation to Help Her Support Kids Hospital in Malawi

Madonna Pleads for Donation to Help Her Support Kids Hospital in Malawi

'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado's GoFundMe Page to Regain Custody of Her Son Reaches Over $300K

'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado's GoFundMe Page to Regain Custody of Her Son Reaches Over $300K

Kanye West's 'Donda' Producer Mike Dean Complains About 'Toxic' Work Environment

Kanye West's 'Donda' Producer Mike Dean Complains About 'Toxic' Work Environment

Yella Beezy Insists He Was Arrested Over 'Hand Sanitizer,' Not 'Drugs'

Yella Beezy Insists He Was Arrested Over 'Hand Sanitizer,' Not 'Drugs'

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Boosie Badazz Spoils His Son With $5K Cash and Jewelry for His Birthday

Boosie Badazz Spoils His Son With $5K Cash and Jewelry for His Birthday