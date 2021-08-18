 
 

Laura Osnes Insists Her Exit From Musical Play Is 'Drama-Free' Amid Anti-Vaxx Rumors

The Broadway actress denies the rumors suggesting she was fired from a one-night performance called 'Crazy for You' because she refused to get vaccinated.

  Aug 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Laura Osnes insists she wasn't fired from an upcoming theatre production for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Broadway star had been due to perform during the production at East Hampton's Guild Hall on 29 August (21). The venue requires all staff and performers be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

It was previously reported that she had been removed from a one-night-only performance of "Crazy for You" at Guild Hall in East Hampton due to her refusal to get the vaccine, but in an Instagram statement Laura clarified the circumstances.

"The article reports erroneous allegations that have generated a firestorm of negative conclusions and comments," she posted. "It is important to me to clarify what actually happened."

According to the actress, she agreed participate in the production back in May but was informed in June that "protocols had changed, and I would now need proof of vaccination to participate."

"I was disappointed but responded that I would have to withdraw, as I have not yet gotten the vaccine," Laura continued.

While Page Six alleged she only opened up on her vaccination status when pushed by a co-star, she maintains that "one of my fellow performers never 'pressed me on the matter' before I withdrew."

"It was a drama-free and discrete (sic) transition," she said, while insisting she was never extended the option to provide a negative test, despite representatives for Guild Hall reportedly telling Page Six this is a requirement of the venue.

"I would have tested in a heartbeat - something that I have been doing for months, and will continue to do so, in order to keep working safely," Laura said.

