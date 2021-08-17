Moneybagg Yo's GF Ari Fletcher Unbothered With Fan Burying Her Face in His Crotch at Concert

Instagram Celebrity

After a video of the 'Said Sum' rapper's performance went viral, he declares his love to his 25-year-old partner on social media to assure that she's the only one for him.

AceShowbiz - Moneybagg Yo's girlfriend believes that he's such a faithful man. Upon learning that one of his female fans buried her face in his crotch at a concert, Ari Fletcher seemed unbothered by it.

The incident occurred while the 29-year-old MC was performing his new song "Wockesha". In videos circulating online, he could be seen approaching his fans in the front row before one woman came close and started sniffing him down there. The woman's move, however, didn't distract the rapper's focus as he continued entertaining the crowd.

Fans have since summoned Moneybagg's girlfriend Ari. One instagram user quipped, "Ari take a deep breath… he just doing his job." Another added, "Ari Ain't Gon Like That." A third claimed, "Ari about to snap." Someone else, meanwhile, chimed in by stating, "Ari finna come thru."

After the video went viral, the "If Pain Was a Person" spitter declared his love for Ari on Twitter to assure that she's the only one for him. "U A Bad B***h And U Loyal @AriTheDon I Love u 4L Gangsta," he tweeted, to which the 25-year-old beauty replied, "I love you more baby."

Moneybagg, real name DeMario DeWayne White, Jr., confirmed his relationship with Ari in January 2020. At that time, he shared on Instagram a picture of the two wearing matching jackets.

MoneyBagg was first linked romantically to Ari in December 2019 after he broke up with Megan Thee Stallion. As for Ari, she previously dated G Herbo (Lil Herb), with whom she shares a son. The former couple, however, called it quits in 2018.

In April 2019, G Herbo was arrested after having a physical altercation with Ari. "He kicked my door down to get in my house because I wouldn't let him in, beat the f**k out of me in front of my son," she explained at that time, before her ex accused her of stealing jewelry from his mother's house.