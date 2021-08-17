Selena Gomez Roasted by Sister Gracie Over Funny TikTok Mishap

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

The 'Love You Like a Love Song' hitmaker is getting trolled by her 8-year-old sister Gracie Elliot Teefey after she accidentally deleted the whole video they made together.

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez seemed to need a little more practice when it comes to using social media. In an adorable clip shared on her page, the "Same Old Love" singer was roasted by her younger sister Gracie Elliot Teefey over a funny TikTok mishap.

On Sunday, August 15, the 29-year-old pop star took to her account to share an adorable video of herself getting trolled by Gracie. "You embarrass me," her 8-year-old sister said while watching the "Come & Get It" singer experiment with the app. Shortly after the star realized she accidentally deleted a video they made together, she exclaimed in a frustrated voice, "I just deleted the whole TikTok!". Her sibling then burst into giggles.

Seeing herself struggling with the TikTok app, Selena decided to try another video-sharing platform. "See," the former star of "Wizards of Waverly Place" said while posting on her Snapchat account. The singer/actress continued saying, "This is where it's at." She even shared her preference in her TikTok's caption. "Remember snapchat guys," she wrote.

This isn't the first time Gracie has stolen the show in one of her big sister's TikTok videos. Back in July, the sister duo recreated a funny scene from "Full House" on the video-sharing app. In the adorable back-and-forth video, Selena lip-synced along to DJ Tanner's dialogue, performed by Candace Cameron while Gracie took on the role of Stephanie Tanner, played by Jodie Sweetin.

Though Gracie has popped up on Selena's TikTok page for several times now, the pop singer and her mom Mandy Teefey often try to keep her little sister out of the spotlight. Gracie's last public appearance with her big sister was back in 2019 at the "Frozen II" premiere.

At the time, Selena and Gracie donned matching outfits inspired by the animated film. The "Spring Breakers" actress went on to admit that it was "the coolest feeling" to bring her little sister out on the red carpet with her. She even called the event her "favorite" carpet she's ever done.