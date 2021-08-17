Radio Host Tom Griswold 'Recovering Nicely' After Heart Valve Replacement Surgery

Celebrity

The radio personality is reported to be 'fine' as he is resting comfortably and ordering the hospital staff and his children to fetch things like Starbucks iced tea regularly.

AceShowbiz - Tom Griswold is on the mend after undergoing heart valve replacement surgery. The radio personality, who hosts the nationally syndicated "Bob & Tom Show", is reportedly "recovering nicely."

"Tom's recovering nicely from heart valve replacement surgery at a local hospital," so read a statement released by Dollinger Strategic Communication on Monday morning, August 16 read. The note continued, "It was originally planned as a repair procedure but it was determined that the replacement would provide a better long term outcome."

Offering more details about Tom's current condition, the statement went on, "He is resting comfortably and ordering the hospital staff and his children to fetch things like Starbucks iced tea regularly." It is also explained that the radio personality will be off the air for several weeks "before he's back behind the studio mic." He will also have a home studio to "get back on the air quicker."

Also confirming Tom's condition after the surgery was "Bob & Tom Show" via Facebook. "Tom Griswold is recovering from a heart procedure. Obviously, that is a worrisome thing, but his son Willie witnessed a moment with Tom when he knew he would be fine," a statement read.

In a separate post, a note explained that "Tom underwent a scheduled procedure for his heart and the fix ended up being more extensive than planned." Though so, it was assured that "he is doing very well." Of Tom's surgery, the show's COO John Kesler informed that the doctors "replaced one of his heart valves with one from a cow."

Tom isn't being replaced on the "Bob & Tom Show" amid his health scares as his son Willie Griswold has joined him. Willie's Instagram bio says that he is "the new guy" on the show.

Tom started the "Bob & Tom Show" in 1983 with Bob Kevoian, who is now retired, according to IndyStar. Both have been inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame. The radio show highlights talk, news and sports, comedy, including parodies, songs and more by a staff of writers and performers.