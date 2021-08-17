 
 

Radio Host Tom Griswold 'Recovering Nicely' After Heart Valve Replacement Surgery

Radio Host Tom Griswold 'Recovering Nicely' After Heart Valve Replacement Surgery
Celebrity

The radio personality is reported to be 'fine' as he is resting comfortably and ordering the hospital staff and his children to fetch things like Starbucks iced tea regularly.

  • Aug 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tom Griswold is on the mend after undergoing heart valve replacement surgery. The radio personality, who hosts the nationally syndicated "Bob & Tom Show", is reportedly "recovering nicely."

"Tom's recovering nicely from heart valve replacement surgery at a local hospital," so read a statement released by Dollinger Strategic Communication on Monday morning, August 16 read. The note continued, "It was originally planned as a repair procedure but it was determined that the replacement would provide a better long term outcome."

Offering more details about Tom's current condition, the statement went on, "He is resting comfortably and ordering the hospital staff and his children to fetch things like Starbucks iced tea regularly." It is also explained that the radio personality will be off the air for several weeks "before he's back behind the studio mic." He will also have a home studio to "get back on the air quicker."

  See also...

Also confirming Tom's condition after the surgery was "Bob & Tom Show" via Facebook. "Tom Griswold is recovering from a heart procedure. Obviously, that is a worrisome thing, but his son Willie witnessed a moment with Tom when he knew he would be fine," a statement read.

In a separate post, a note explained that "Tom underwent a scheduled procedure for his heart and the fix ended up being more extensive than planned." Though so, it was assured that "he is doing very well." Of Tom's surgery, the show's COO John Kesler informed that the doctors "replaced one of his heart valves with one from a cow."

Tom isn't being replaced on the "Bob & Tom Show" amid his health scares as his son Willie Griswold has joined him. Willie's Instagram bio says that he is "the new guy" on the show.

Tom started the "Bob & Tom Show" in 1983 with Bob Kevoian, who is now retired, according to IndyStar. Both have been inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame. The radio show highlights talk, news and sports, comedy, including parodies, songs and more by a staff of writers and performers.

You can share this post!

Mae Whitman Comes Out as 'Proud and Happy' Pansexual

Moneybagg Yo's GF Ari Fletcher Unbothered With Fan Burying Her Face in His Crotch at Concert
Most Read
Simone Biles Shares Health Updates After Biten by German Shepherds
Celebrity

Simone Biles Shares Health Updates After Biten by German Shepherds

Alex Rodriguez Caught Enjoying Himself With Three Women in Las Vegas Nightclub

Alex Rodriguez Caught Enjoying Himself With Three Women in Las Vegas Nightclub

Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

Marlo Hampton Shows Her Bruised Face After Getting Hair Transplant

Marlo Hampton Shows Her Bruised Face After Getting Hair Transplant

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Madonna Pleads for Donation to Help Her Support Kids Hospital in Malawi

Madonna Pleads for Donation to Help Her Support Kids Hospital in Malawi

Yella Beezy Insists He Was Arrested Over 'Hand Sanitizer,' Not 'Drugs'

Yella Beezy Insists He Was Arrested Over 'Hand Sanitizer,' Not 'Drugs'

'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado's GoFundMe Page to Regain Custody of Her Son Reaches Over $300K

'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado's GoFundMe Page to Regain Custody of Her Son Reaches Over $300K

Chet Hanks Doubles Down on Anti-Vaxx Stance: My Immune System Needs No Tampering

Chet Hanks Doubles Down on Anti-Vaxx Stance: My Immune System Needs No Tampering

Kanye West's 'Donda' Producer Mike Dean Complains About 'Toxic' Work Environment

Kanye West's 'Donda' Producer Mike Dean Complains About 'Toxic' Work Environment

Boosie Badazz Spoils His Son With $5K Cash and Jewelry for His Birthday

Boosie Badazz Spoils His Son With $5K Cash and Jewelry for His Birthday