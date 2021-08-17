 
 

Tyson Fury Raises Money for Children's Hospital After Baby Is Out of Intensive Care

Tyson Fury Raises Money for Children's Hospital After Baby Is Out of Intensive Care
Instagram
Celebrity

The boxing ace has launched a fundraiser and thanked doctors and nurses at the Liverpool children's hospital after his newborn daughter is out of intensive care unit.

  • Aug 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Boxer Tyson Fury's daughter is out of intensive care and should be heading home for the first time soon.

The champion and his wife, Paris, welcomed baby Athena into the world earlier this month (Aug21), and the tot has spent most of her short life in the intensive care unit (ICU) on a ventilator to help with her breathing.

But Tyson took to Instagram on Monday (16Aug21) to share some good news about his baby's health.

In a video, in which he fed Athena from a bottle, he said, "Just feeding my little girl, off the ICU, on the mend. Should be going home soon! Thank you to God, thank you to all the doctors and nurses who's helped her (sic)."

  See also...

The news comes after Athena's grandfather - Tyson's dad John - recently revealed the tot "died for three minutes" before she was saved by the staff at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool, England.

He explained, "It's been a bit of a white-knuckle ride, we've had a lot to deal with. But we've come out on the other side due to professionalism of Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool, they're the best children's hospital in the country, if not the world. They've been really magnificent. They've really saved her life because she was dead for three minutes and they brought her back. It's onwards and upwards from today."

Tyson, who is also father to Venezuela, 11, Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, four, Valencia, three, and Prince Adonis Amaziah, 18 months, with Paris, is raising money for the Alder Hey Family House Trust to thank them for the life-saving care they have provided to Athena, and has so far raised over £47,000 (£34,000).

The boxer is also planning to auction off two signed World Boxing Council (WBC) belts to raise more money for the hospital.

You can share this post!

Barbra Streisand: Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper's 'A Star Is Born' Lacks Originality
Related Posts
Tyson Fury's Newborn Baby 'Died for Three Minutes'

Tyson Fury's Newborn Baby 'Died for Three Minutes'

Tyson Fury Grateful After Newborn Baby Is Off Ventilator

Tyson Fury Grateful After Newborn Baby Is Off Ventilator

Tyson Fury Asks for Prayers as Newborn Baby Is in Intensive Care

Tyson Fury Asks for Prayers as Newborn Baby Is in Intensive Care

Tyson Fury's Fifth Child Arrives Three Weeks Early

Tyson Fury's Fifth Child Arrives Three Weeks Early

Most Read
DJ Khaled Grateful for Love and Prayers as He and Family Recover From Covid-19 Battle
Celebrity

DJ Khaled Grateful for Love and Prayers as He and Family Recover From Covid-19 Battle

Simone Biles Shares Health Updates After Biten by German Shepherds

Simone Biles Shares Health Updates After Biten by German Shepherds

Maggie Q Claims She's 'Never Really Dated' Because No One Ever 'Asked' Her Out

Maggie Q Claims She's 'Never Really Dated' Because No One Ever 'Asked' Her Out

Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

Grammy-Winning Folk Singer Nanci Griffith Dies, Asked to Withhold Details in Death Wish

Grammy-Winning Folk Singer Nanci Griffith Dies, Asked to Withhold Details in Death Wish

Alex Rodriguez Caught Enjoying Himself With Three Women in Las Vegas Nightclub

Alex Rodriguez Caught Enjoying Himself With Three Women in Las Vegas Nightclub

Jessie Woo Defends Herself After Being Too Far With Whitney Houston Joke

Jessie Woo Defends Herself After Being Too Far With Whitney Houston Joke

Marlo Hampton Shows Her Bruised Face After Getting Hair Transplant

Marlo Hampton Shows Her Bruised Face After Getting Hair Transplant

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

Lyn May's Alleged Baby Daddy Blindsided by Her Pregnancy Announcement

Lyn May's Alleged Baby Daddy Blindsided by Her Pregnancy Announcement

JayDaYoungan Fires Back at Cuban Doll for Claiming They Broke Up Over 'Gay Stuff'

JayDaYoungan Fires Back at Cuban Doll for Claiming They Broke Up Over 'Gay Stuff'

'Good Luck Charlie' Alum Leigh-Allyn Baker Slams Mask Mandate on Anti-Maskers Rant

'Good Luck Charlie' Alum Leigh-Allyn Baker Slams Mask Mandate on Anti-Maskers Rant

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her