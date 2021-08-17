Tyson Fury Raises Money for Children's Hospital After Baby Is Out of Intensive Care

Instagram Celebrity

The boxing ace has launched a fundraiser and thanked doctors and nurses at the Liverpool children's hospital after his newborn daughter is out of intensive care unit.

Aug 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Boxer Tyson Fury's daughter is out of intensive care and should be heading home for the first time soon.

The champion and his wife, Paris, welcomed baby Athena into the world earlier this month (Aug21), and the tot has spent most of her short life in the intensive care unit (ICU) on a ventilator to help with her breathing.

But Tyson took to Instagram on Monday (16Aug21) to share some good news about his baby's health.

In a video, in which he fed Athena from a bottle, he said, "Just feeding my little girl, off the ICU, on the mend. Should be going home soon! Thank you to God, thank you to all the doctors and nurses who's helped her (sic)."

The news comes after Athena's grandfather - Tyson's dad John - recently revealed the tot "died for three minutes" before she was saved by the staff at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool, England.

He explained, "It's been a bit of a white-knuckle ride, we've had a lot to deal with. But we've come out on the other side due to professionalism of Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool, they're the best children's hospital in the country, if not the world. They've been really magnificent. They've really saved her life because she was dead for three minutes and they brought her back. It's onwards and upwards from today."

Tyson, who is also father to Venezuela, 11, Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, four, Valencia, three, and Prince Adonis Amaziah, 18 months, with Paris, is raising money for the Alder Hey Family House Trust to thank them for the life-saving care they have provided to Athena, and has so far raised over £47,000 (£34,000).

The boxer is also planning to auction off two signed World Boxing Council (WBC) belts to raise more money for the hospital.