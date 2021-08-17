Barbra Streisand: Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper's 'A Star Is Born' Lacks Originality

WENN/Warner Bros. Pictures Movie

The singer who starred in the 1976 version of the tragic onscreen love story insists the 2018 remake, despite Oscar nods, is 'a wrong idea' due to lack of originality.

AceShowbiz - Barbra Streisand would have loved to see Beyonce and Will Smith in a new version of "A Star Is Born".

The tragic showbusiness saga has been told four times onscreen to date - the 1937 and 1954 films were about two movie stars on opposite career trajectories, while the 1976 version, starring Streisand and Kris Kristofferson, was about two singers.

The 2018 Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper movie, which the "Silver Linings Playbook" star also directed, depicted the two lead characters as singers too.

And though Barbra initially seemed to praise the newest version - noting, "It's a good movie, it's gonna be a hit" - it seems she has changed her mind and considers the most recent attempt at "A Star Is Born" "the wrong idea." "At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyonce, and I thought, 'That's interesting,' " she told Australian talk series "The Sunday Project" over the weekend (15Aug21).

"Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors. I thought that was a great idea. So, I was surprised when I saw how alike it (2018 film) was to the version that I did in 1976."

Streisand, who scooped a Best Original Song Oscar for the 1976 "A Star Is Born" love theme, "Evergreen", added, "(I) thought it was the wrong idea... can't argue with success but I don't care so much about success as I do originality."