 
 

Barbra Streisand: Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper's 'A Star Is Born' Lacks Originality

Barbra Streisand: Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper's 'A Star Is Born' Lacks Originality
WENN/Warner Bros. Pictures
Movie

The singer who starred in the 1976 version of the tragic onscreen love story insists the 2018 remake, despite Oscar nods, is 'a wrong idea' due to lack of originality.

  • Aug 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Barbra Streisand would have loved to see Beyonce and Will Smith in a new version of "A Star Is Born".

The tragic showbusiness saga has been told four times onscreen to date - the 1937 and 1954 films were about two movie stars on opposite career trajectories, while the 1976 version, starring Streisand and Kris Kristofferson, was about two singers.

The 2018 Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper movie, which the "Silver Linings Playbook" star also directed, depicted the two lead characters as singers too.

  See also...

And though Barbra initially seemed to praise the newest version - noting, "It's a good movie, it's gonna be a hit" - it seems she has changed her mind and considers the most recent attempt at "A Star Is Born" "the wrong idea." "At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyonce, and I thought, 'That's interesting,' " she told Australian talk series "The Sunday Project" over the weekend (15Aug21).

"Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors. I thought that was a great idea. So, I was surprised when I saw how alike it (2018 film) was to the version that I did in 1976."

Streisand, who scooped a Best Original Song Oscar for the 1976 "A Star Is Born" love theme, "Evergreen", added, "(I) thought it was the wrong idea... can't argue with success but I don't care so much about success as I do originality."

You can share this post!

Selma Blair in Remission After Stem Cell Transplant and Chemotherapy

Tyson Fury Raises Money for Children's Hospital After Baby Is Out of Intensive Care
Related Posts
Adam Lambert Auditioned for Latino Role in Lady GaGa's 'A Star Is Born'

Adam Lambert Auditioned for Latino Role in Lady GaGa's 'A Star Is Born'

Maren Morris: I Had to Go to Therapy After Watching 'A Star Is Born'

Maren Morris: I Had to Go to Therapy After Watching 'A Star Is Born'

'A Star Is Born' Soundtrack Dethrones Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' on Billboard 200

'A Star Is Born' Soundtrack Dethrones Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' on Billboard 200

'A Star Is Born' Teases Re-Release With Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper's New Music

'A Star Is Born' Teases Re-Release With Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper's New Music

Most Read
Robin Wright Calls Filming 'Land' in the Rocky Mountains 'A Different Experience'
Movie

Robin Wright Calls Filming 'Land' in the Rocky Mountains 'A Different Experience'

Emma Stone's 'Cruella 2' Deal Benefitting Both Sides Amid 'Black Widow' Lawsuit

Emma Stone's 'Cruella 2' Deal Benefitting Both Sides Amid 'Black Widow' Lawsuit

St. Vincent Calls Dakota Johnson 'Great Sport' for Agreeing to Make 'Sex Tape' in Racy Film

St. Vincent Calls Dakota Johnson 'Great Sport' for Agreeing to Make 'Sex Tape' in Racy Film

Joe Keery Has 'Really Deep Appreciation' for Ryan Reynolds After 'Free Guy'

Joe Keery Has 'Really Deep Appreciation' for Ryan Reynolds After 'Free Guy'

Cameron Diaz 'Feels Whole' as Life Becomes 'Manageable' After Giving Up Acting

Cameron Diaz 'Feels Whole' as Life Becomes 'Manageable' After Giving Up Acting

Robert Rodriguez Secures Two-Year First-Look Deal With HBO Max

Robert Rodriguez Secures Two-Year First-Look Deal With HBO Max

Sean Penn's Daughter Likens Making Movie With Dad to 'Family Therapy'

Sean Penn's Daughter Likens Making Movie With Dad to 'Family Therapy'

'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Offended by Disney CEO Calling the Film 'an Experiment'

'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Offended by Disney CEO Calling the Film 'an Experiment'

Johnny Depp Feels 'Boycotted' by Hollywood Due to Legal Battle With Amber Heard

Johnny Depp Feels 'Boycotted' by Hollywood Due to Legal Battle With Amber Heard

Jodie Foster Opens to Directing Horror Movie Only If It Is Similar to 'Get Out'

Jodie Foster Opens to Directing Horror Movie Only If It Is Similar to 'Get Out'

'Free Guy' Gets Sequel Treatment Just Days After Release, Ryan Reynolds Rejoices

'Free Guy' Gets Sequel Treatment Just Days After Release, Ryan Reynolds Rejoices

Madonna's Casting Prompted Debra Winger to Quit 'A League of Their Own'

Madonna's Casting Prompted Debra Winger to Quit 'A League of Their Own'

Barbra Streisand: Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper's 'A Star Is Born' Lacks Originality

Barbra Streisand: Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper's 'A Star Is Born' Lacks Originality