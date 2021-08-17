Jason Momoa Bans His Kids From Watching 'Baywatch' and 'Game of Thrones'

Instagram TV

The 'Aquaman' actor reveals his classic lifeguard TV series and HBO violent fantasy drama show are not allowed into his household because of his two young children.

AceShowbiz - Jason Momoa won't let his kids watch "Baywatch" or "Game of Thrones".

The actor shares daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 12, with his wife Lisa Bonet and, despite his massive success, Jason is determined his children won't watch a handful of his projects.

During an interview with Australian radio presenters Fitzy And Wippa, the star was asked, "What's the feedback you've got from your kids on Baywatch," prompting the star to make the shock revelation.

"We don't say the B word here. We hide all of that mate! Never happened mate!" Jason laughed.

"Baywatch" gave Jason his first big break in Hollywood, when he starred alongside David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson, and it's not the only major project he's keen to keep under wraps.

He added, "We don't talk about those words, the B word didn't happen, they're not going to watch Game of Thrones either even though it's fantastic."

"So right now superheroes and we're good."

The actor doesn't really want his children to follow in his footsteps in Hollywood either. "One of them wants to do it and I'm not a fan. I don't want them to," he revealed in a separate interview. "I'll try my damnedest to keep 'em out of it. I love storytelling, I love theatrical things, I like directing and filmmaking, but I just want them to, you know, really to go for other things."

"It's very hard on people and I don't want them to have that pressure. I'm tough, I can handle it, but I wouldn't want to put someone I love (through) that."