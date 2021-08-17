 
 

Jason Momoa Bans His Kids From Watching 'Baywatch' and 'Game of Thrones'

Jason Momoa Bans His Kids From Watching 'Baywatch' and 'Game of Thrones'
Instagram
TV

The 'Aquaman' actor reveals his classic lifeguard TV series and HBO violent fantasy drama show are not allowed into his household because of his two young children.

  • Aug 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jason Momoa won't let his kids watch "Baywatch" or "Game of Thrones".

The actor shares daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 12, with his wife Lisa Bonet and, despite his massive success, Jason is determined his children won't watch a handful of his projects.

During an interview with Australian radio presenters Fitzy And Wippa, the star was asked, "What's the feedback you've got from your kids on Baywatch," prompting the star to make the shock revelation.

"We don't say the B word here. We hide all of that mate! Never happened mate!" Jason laughed.

  See also...

"Baywatch" gave Jason his first big break in Hollywood, when he starred alongside David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson, and it's not the only major project he's keen to keep under wraps.

He added, "We don't talk about those words, the B word didn't happen, they're not going to watch Game of Thrones either even though it's fantastic."

"So right now superheroes and we're good."

The actor doesn't really want his children to follow in his footsteps in Hollywood either. "One of them wants to do it and I'm not a fan. I don't want them to," he revealed in a separate interview. "I'll try my damnedest to keep 'em out of it. I love storytelling, I love theatrical things, I like directing and filmmaking, but I just want them to, you know, really to go for other things."

"It's very hard on people and I don't want them to have that pressure. I'm tough, I can handle it, but I wouldn't want to put someone I love (through) that."

You can share this post!

Iggy Azalea Urges Label Bosses to Hire Psychologists to Help Artists Maintain Mental Health

Lorde Grateful She Didn't 'Invite' Talks About Her Body Image During Early Career
Related Posts
Jason Momoa Feels 'Icky' by Question About 'Game of Thrones' Rape Scene

Jason Momoa Feels 'Icky' by Question About 'Game of Thrones' Rape Scene

'Game of Thrones' Caused Mental Health Issues for Kit Harington

'Game of Thrones' Caused Mental Health Issues for Kit Harington

Hannah Waddingham Still Has Nightmare About 'Game of Thrones' Torture Scene

Hannah Waddingham Still Has Nightmare About 'Game of Thrones' Torture Scene

'Game of Thrones' to Celebrate 10th Anniversary by Sharing Never-Before-Seen Footage

'Game of Thrones' to Celebrate 10th Anniversary by Sharing Never-Before-Seen Footage

Most Read
Elton John Pairs Up Pop Stars and Athletes to Trade Skills in New TV Series
TV

Elton John Pairs Up Pop Stars and Athletes to Trade Skills in New TV Series

Nicole Kidman Recalls the Hustle to Save 'Nine Perfect Strangers' From Being Canceled Amid COVID

Nicole Kidman Recalls the Hustle to Save 'Nine Perfect Strangers' From Being Canceled Amid COVID

Nicole Kidman Explains Why She Felt 'Enormous Amount of Stress' Producing 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

Nicole Kidman Explains Why She Felt 'Enormous Amount of Stress' Producing 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

Octavia Spencer Obsessed With True Crime Shows

Octavia Spencer Obsessed With True Crime Shows

Jason Momoa Bans His Kids From Watching 'Baywatch' and 'Game of Thrones'

Jason Momoa Bans His Kids From Watching 'Baywatch' and 'Game of Thrones'