Iggy Azalea Urges Label Bosses to Hire Psychologists to Help Artists Maintain Mental Health

The 'Fancy' femcee wants label bosses to provide their music artists with in-house psychologists in order to ease their struggles with 'the level of hate and pressure.'

Aug 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper Iggy Azalea has called for record label executives to hire in-house psychologists to support their artists.

Iggy wants music bosses to step up and take responsibility for the mental wellbeing of their acts, because she fears every artist has struggled with "the level of hate and pressure."

"I REALLY WISH record labels would all agree to make it mandatory to hire at least ONE psychologist per label," she tweeted on Sunday (15Aug21).

"Almost EVERY artist in recent times has expressed struggling with the level of hate & pressure. Sports teams do it for their athletes, why not music labels?"

The "Black Widow" hitmaker called on Lucian Grainge, Universal Music Group's Chairman and CEO, and Sony Music Group chairman and CEO of Sony Music Entertainment Rob Stringer to lead the way when it comes to mental health support.

"Yes, it may seem like 'But there's so many labels!' There's actually only about 4 guys running the entire music business so it would be pretty easy to hold them accountable and make them implement a change across their businesses," she penned.

"Why (aren't they) doing anything? Between these two guys that's literally like 85% coverage across the labels. See what I'm saying? It's not hard to actually do this. Why won't they do it?"

"But have like 20 deep teams of A&Rs that literally no one even wants in the studio (sic)."

The rapper, who has a 14-month-old son Onyx Kelly with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti\, released her third and apparently final album, "[a=The End of an Era", last week (13Aug21).