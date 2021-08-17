 
 

Lorde Grateful She Didn't 'Invite' Talks About Her Body Image During Early Career

Lorde Grateful She Didn't 'Invite' Talks About Her Body Image During Early Career
WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

The 'Royals' singer 'very specifically' avoided conversation about her body when starting in the music business, saying, 'I feel good about baby me doing that for future me.'

  • Aug 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer Lorde never worried about body image issues when she started in the music business.

The star, who released her debut album "Pure Heroine" in 2013, when she was only 16, made a conscious effort to distance herself from concerns about how she looked during her younger years, as she didn't want people discussing her figure.

"I sort of kicked that out the conversation. I was pretty intent about that. I didn't want people to be talking about what my body looked like. I was a kid," she told the Irish Times newspaper.

"And I really wasn't 'in' my body. As a teenager, you kind of wear your body like an outfit that doesn't fit yet."

  See also...

The New Zealand singer-songwriter is releasing her long-awaited new album, "Solar Power", on 20 August (21) and is glad her body "is not a big centre of curiosity now."

"It definitely was something I very specifically did not invite. I think it all worked out. How my body looks is not a big centre of curiosity now. Which I think is in part because of the grounding I (laid) as a teenager. So yeah, I feel good about baby me doing that for future me," she continued.

But the "Green Light" hitmaker real name Ella Yelich-O'Connor, has mixed feelings about returning to the spotlight after four years.

"This is a huge adjustment for me. All of a sudden people are touching me and looking at me. It's their job to have me looking a certain way. This new focus on my physicality is always a big adjustment. It's so strange to me," she added.

You can share this post!

Iggy Azalea Urges Label Bosses to Hire Psychologists to Help Artists Maintain Mental Health

Zendaya Lands Lead Role in 'Dune' Sequel
Related Posts
Lorde Refuses Be a Part of Jack Antonoff's 'Stable,' Calls It 'Frankly Insulting' and 'Sexist'

Lorde Refuses Be a Part of Jack Antonoff's 'Stable,' Calls It 'Frankly Insulting' and 'Sexist'

Lorde Not Keen to Explain Her Lyrics as She Gets Older

Lorde Not Keen to Explain Her Lyrics as She Gets Older

Lorde 'Felt Like a Freak' as She Returns to Spotlight After Hiatus

Lorde 'Felt Like a Freak' as She Returns to Spotlight After Hiatus

Artist of the Week: Lorde

Artist of the Week: Lorde

Most Read
Simone Biles Shares Health Updates After Biten by German Shepherds
Celebrity

Simone Biles Shares Health Updates After Biten by German Shepherds

Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

Alex Rodriguez Caught Enjoying Himself With Three Women in Las Vegas Nightclub

Alex Rodriguez Caught Enjoying Himself With Three Women in Las Vegas Nightclub

Maggie Q Claims She's 'Never Really Dated' Because No One Ever 'Asked' Her Out

Maggie Q Claims She's 'Never Really Dated' Because No One Ever 'Asked' Her Out

Marlo Hampton Shows Her Bruised Face After Getting Hair Transplant

Marlo Hampton Shows Her Bruised Face After Getting Hair Transplant

Jessie Woo Defends Herself After Being Too Far With Whitney Houston Joke

Jessie Woo Defends Herself After Being Too Far With Whitney Houston Joke

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

Lyn May's Alleged Baby Daddy Blindsided by Her Pregnancy Announcement

Lyn May's Alleged Baby Daddy Blindsided by Her Pregnancy Announcement

JayDaYoungan Fires Back at Cuban Doll for Claiming They Broke Up Over 'Gay Stuff'

JayDaYoungan Fires Back at Cuban Doll for Claiming They Broke Up Over 'Gay Stuff'

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

Madonna Pleads for Donation to Help Her Support Kids Hospital in Malawi

Madonna Pleads for Donation to Help Her Support Kids Hospital in Malawi

Yella Beezy Insists He Was Arrested Over 'Hand Sanitizer,' Not 'Drugs'

Yella Beezy Insists He Was Arrested Over 'Hand Sanitizer,' Not 'Drugs'