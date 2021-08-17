Bob Dylan Accused of Grooming and Sexually Abusing Underage Girl in Explosive Lawsuit

WENN Celebrity

The 'Blonde on Blonde' singer has been named a defendant in a shocking lawsuit by a woman who claimed she was groomed and sexually abused by the musician when she was 12.

Aug 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bob Dylan has been sued by a woman who claims he sexually abused her when she was 12.

The 65 year old, identified in court papers as J.C., alleges the music icon groomed her for sex, plied her with drugs and alcohol, and abused her at his Chelsea Hotel apartment in New York in 1965.

"Bob Dylan, over a six-week period between April and May of 1965 befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff," the legal documents, which were filed on Friday (13Aug21) read.

The alleged abuse occurred multiple times, according to the suit, with accuser J.C. claiming the emotional fall-out has been ongoing, leading her to seek medical treatment for depression, humiliation, and anxiety.

She is suing Dylan for alleged assault, battery, false imprisonment, and infliction of emotional distress, and seeking unspecified damages and a jury trial.

Her lawyer, Daniel Isaacs, told The New York Post, "The complaint speaks for itself."

Representatives and lawyers for Dylan have yet to respond.

The plaintiff's suit was filed late on Friday, on the eve of the closure of the New York Child Victims' Act window, which allowed alleged victims of childhood abuse to file lawsuits against their attackers and the institutions that protected them regardless of how old the claims were.

The damning accusations come several months after his birthday.

Last year, the musician returned with a new song "Murder Most Foul", his first single in eight years. It chronicled the story of the assassination of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy.