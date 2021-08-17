 
 

Jake Paul Faces a Year in Jail as Local Authorities Re-File Case Against Him Over Mall Looting Video

Jake Paul Faces a Year in Jail as Local Authorities Re-File Case Against Him Over Mall Looting Video
Instagram
Celebrity

The internet star is due in court as the City Attorney re-files his misdemeanor case, only several days after the federal charges against him were dropped.

  • Aug 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Officials from the City of Scottsdale have reportedly charged Jake Paul for filming looters in an Arizona mall during the Black Lives Matter protests last summer (20).

Despite federal agents declining to prosecute the YouTube star, representatives from the City tell TMZ charges against Jake have been refiled. Video showed Jake inside the mall as it was being looted on 30 May and he was arrested by Scottsdale Police.

The influencer was initially charged with two criminal misdemeanours - criminal trespass and unlawful assembly - but the City Attorney dropped the case when federal agents launched their own investigation.

Sources tell the publication that, after it was learned back in May (21) that charges would not be filed following the investigation, the City Attorney re-filed the misdemeanour case.

  See also...

Jake's due in court later this year, reported the outlet, and if convicted he faces a maximum of a year in jail.

Jake Paul hasn't commented on his legal woes, but he vehemently denied any wrongdoings after his video went viral last year, "To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism."

He explained, "For context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen, which led to us being tear-gassed for filming the events and brutality that were unfolding in Arizona."

A couple of months after the incident at the mall, his house was raided by FBI and guns were reportedly seized by authorities from his home.

The internet stars later said in a now-deleted video, "Just to clarify things and set the record straight, the FBI raid is entirely related to the Arizona looting situation that had happened."

You can share this post!

Max George of The Wanted Shows Bloody Face After Diving Accident

Jay Cutler Loses Commercial Deal With Uber Due to Anti-Mask Stance
Related Posts
Jake Paul Dodges Federal Charges for Arizona Mall Looting Incident

Jake Paul Dodges Federal Charges for Arizona Mall Looting Incident

Tyron Woodley Calls Upcoming Match Againts Jake Paul 'Easiest Fight' of His Career

Tyron Woodley Calls Upcoming Match Againts Jake Paul 'Easiest Fight' of His Career

Jake Paul Allegedly Claims to Having No Idea About Turtle Nesting Amid Puerto Rico Investigation

Jake Paul Allegedly Claims to Having No Idea About Turtle Nesting Amid Puerto Rico Investigation

Jake Paul Unfazed Despite Being Banned From Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s Fight

Jake Paul Unfazed Despite Being Banned From Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s Fight

Most Read
DJ Khaled Grateful for Love and Prayers as He and Family Recover From Covid-19 Battle
Celebrity

DJ Khaled Grateful for Love and Prayers as He and Family Recover From Covid-19 Battle

Simone Biles Shares Health Updates After Biten by German Shepherds

Simone Biles Shares Health Updates After Biten by German Shepherds

Maggie Q Claims She's 'Never Really Dated' Because No One Ever 'Asked' Her Out

Maggie Q Claims She's 'Never Really Dated' Because No One Ever 'Asked' Her Out

Grammy-Winning Folk Singer Nanci Griffith Dies, Asked to Withhold Details in Death Wish

Grammy-Winning Folk Singer Nanci Griffith Dies, Asked to Withhold Details in Death Wish

Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

Jessie Woo Defends Herself After Being Too Far With Whitney Houston Joke

Jessie Woo Defends Herself After Being Too Far With Whitney Houston Joke

Alex Rodriguez Caught Enjoying Himself With Three Women in Las Vegas Nightclub

Alex Rodriguez Caught Enjoying Himself With Three Women in Las Vegas Nightclub

Marlo Hampton Shows Her Bruised Face After Getting Hair Transplant

Marlo Hampton Shows Her Bruised Face After Getting Hair Transplant

Kaley Cuoco Slams Athlete and Trainer Over Horse Punching at Olympics, Offers to Buy the Steed

Kaley Cuoco Slams Athlete and Trainer Over Horse Punching at Olympics, Offers to Buy the Steed

Lyn May's Alleged Baby Daddy Blindsided by Her Pregnancy Announcement

Lyn May's Alleged Baby Daddy Blindsided by Her Pregnancy Announcement

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

JayDaYoungan Fires Back at Cuban Doll for Claiming They Broke Up Over 'Gay Stuff'

JayDaYoungan Fires Back at Cuban Doll for Claiming They Broke Up Over 'Gay Stuff'

Model Carre Sutton Sues Ex-Agency Boss for Raping and Trafficking Her to Wealthy Men Around Europe

Model Carre Sutton Sues Ex-Agency Boss for Raping and Trafficking Her to Wealthy Men Around Europe