Max George of The Wanted Shows Bloody Face After Diving Accident

WENN Celebrity

The 'Glad You Came' boybander is left with a bloody face after accidentally hitting 'a massive rock' while diving into the ocean during a summer vacation with girlfriend.

Aug 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Max George's vacation took a turn for the worse after he collided with a rock while diving into the sea.

The singer appeared to be enjoying his idyllic break as he and girlfriend Stacey Giggs relaxed on the beach, enjoying a platter of fresh fruit in the sunshine.

But when the "Glad You Came" star decided to take a swim, he dived into the water and painfully collided with a rock on the seabed.

Taking to Instagram, the hitmaker showed off scratches to his face and an injury just below his eye, advising followers, "Always wear goggles in the sea…"

He joked, "You should see the other guy. A MASSIVE rock at the bottom of the Adriatic."

In the comments, the star's bandmate Tom Parker remarked. "Getting beaten up by the rock," seemingly referring to actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, as Max quipped, "I hit my face on a rock at the bottom of the sea."

Despite being in good spirits, the injury could have turned nasty as Max already has sight loss in his right eye following an infection 10 years ago, which caused issues with his sight and led to part of his left eye being removed.

He said at the time, "I can't see properly out of my right. My left eye does all the work."

Meanwhile, fellow The Wanted star Tom Parker is currently battling a stage four glioblastoma. He recently assured fans his condition was "stable with a slight reduction in the tumour."