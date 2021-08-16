50 Cent Pokes Fun at Remy Martin for Suing His Cognac Company: 'They Are Afraid of Me'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'In da Club' rapper's Sire Spirits is accused of infringing the French distiller's 'trade-dress and design-patent rights in its jewel-shaped glass cognac bottle design.'

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent is not afraid of Remy Martin's lawsuit against him. Upon learning that the French distiller is suing his cognac company Sire Spirits, the "In da Club" hitmaker taunted the company as he confidently stated, "they are afraid of me."

Making use of Instagram on Saturday, August 15, the 46-year-old hip-hop mogul shared a screenshot of an article about the lawsuit. He followed it up with a picture of both bottles of Remy Martin and his own Branson Cognac.

In the caption, 50 Cent wrote, "They are afraid of me already [laughing emoji] Branson Cognac is the new wave." He went on adding, "REMY is #2 Behind Henny and worried about Branson Smh i'm just getting started. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi."

The former "Power" star/producer, real name Curtis James Jackson III, later put out on Instagram a video which was filmed in a liquor store in Minneapolis. Alongside the footage, the MC penned, "It was lit last night No Remy in sight #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi."

Remy filed the lawsuit in a Manhattan federal court on Friday, August 13. They are suing 50 Cent's Sire Spirits because the latter allegedly infringed their "trade-dress and design-patent rights in its jewel-shaped glass cognac bottle design." According to Reuters, Remy described Sire's similarly shaped bottle as a "blatant attempt" at a trade-off of the goodwill associated with the extra old XO cognac.

Remy's XO is the second-best-selling XO cognac in the United States, behind Hennessy's. In the complaint, Remy stated that their "Centaure de Diamant" cognac bottle is also famous, noting its "extensive advertising, promotion and sales" over nearly four decades.

Remy additionally claimed that 50 Cent and Sire Spirits have been using the infringed bottle since 2020 to sell their cognac and had applied for a design patent and federal trademark the year prior. They said both consumers and media outlets have pointed out the "striking" similarities between the two's bottle designs.