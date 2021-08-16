Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson's Whirlwind Romance 'Won't Recover' as They Split After 5 Months

WENN/Brian To/Apega Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson have reportedly called it quits after five months of dating. The pair embarked on a "whirlwind" relationship since the spring amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is said that the romance has fizzled out due to their busy work schedules.

"Pete and Phoebe's romance was a real whirlwind and from the start they were both totally committed," a so-called insider tells The Sun. "But as time has passed, it's become increasingly obvious it is going to be difficult to make this work. … It was wild while it lasted and they both really care for each other. But the distance has put a strain on them."

The former lovebirds had been travelling across the border to visit each other in their respective homeland, but have reportedly been physically separated from one another since July as they're working on their current projects.

"Phoebe has had back-to-back filming dates with 'Bridgerton' in the U.K.," the source explains the former couple's work commitments. "Meanwhile, Pete has been back in the U.S. filming 'Saturday Night Live'. Alongside that he has just started working on a new film, 'Meet Cute', with Kaley Cuoco."

And the travel restrictions due to the pandemic don't help either as the source explains, "Phoebe and Pete were last together in the U.K. in July but since he flew back to the States, he's not seen her. Obviously all the travel restrictions because of the pandemic have not helped."

The source continues, "People can't just jump on planes and jet around the world when they want to. It has made everything more difficult. It was pretty telling when Phoebe headed to Croatia with her mates this week rather than going to see Pete in America."

While it is noted that "their mates think they make a great couple," it's unlikely that they will be back together, according to the source. "The distance has made it completely unworkable. They had fun and will remain close but unless something drastic changes their relationship won't recover," so the source states.

Phoebe and Pete were reported to have started dating since February. They made their first public appearance together at London's Wimbledon tennis championships in July.