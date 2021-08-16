 
 

Jada Pinkett Smith Shows New Tattoo, Wants to Fully Cover Arm With Inks When She's 60

Jada Pinkett Smith Shows New Tattoo, Wants to Fully Cover Arm With Inks When She's 60
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Red Table Talk' host has added a new tattoo to her collection and reveals her plan to completely cover her arm with body inks by the time she's 60 years old.

  • Aug 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jada Pinkett Smith is realising her dream of boasting a tattoo sleeve on her arm, revealing she's planning to complete the skin art by the time she's 60.

The actress unveiled her latest ink - the Hindu goddess Mata Sita, a heroine of the Sanskrit epic Ramayana, who is the goddess of sacrifice, purity, love and simplicity - via Instagram on Sunday (15Aug21).

Alongside a picture of her new tattoo, Jada, who turns 50 next month (Sep21), wrote, "I always said I would get a sleeve at 60 but tomorrow is not promised. Soooo... I'm starting to build my sleeve now! Repp'n the Divine Feminine journey within and without. Jai Ma #MataSita #Allat #Oshun #QuanYin (sic)."

  See also...

The other goddesses the "Girls Trip" star referenced in her caption include Arabian goddess Allat, African goddess Oshun, and Quan Yin, the Buddhist bodhisattva of compassion.

Jada's latest ink is placed just above the tattoo of three blooming lotuses, which she unveiled in May. Her daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, signed up for matching tattoos.

The process was documented on the trio's hit Facebook Watch series "Red Table Talk".

Jada also matched daughter Willow's bald head. "Willow made me do it because it was time to let go," so she explained her new look to her Instagram devotees.

Meanwhile, Willow captioned her selfie with mom Jada with a heartwarming message, "A gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return."

You can share this post!

Taylor Swift's Stalker Arrested in Her Apartment Building

Ellie Goulding Gets Candid About Struggle With Panic Attacks in New Book
Related Posts
Jada Pinkett Smith Goes Bald Because of Her Daughter Willow

Jada Pinkett Smith Goes Bald Because of Her Daughter Willow

Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Passing Out on Movie Set Following 'Bad Batch of Ecstasy'

Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Passing Out on Movie Set Following 'Bad Batch of Ecstasy'

Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Never-Before-Seen Poem by Late Tupac Shakur

Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Never-Before-Seen Poem by Late Tupac Shakur

Jada Pinkett Smith Criticizes Rappers Who 'Abuse the Vagina' on Their Lyrics

Jada Pinkett Smith Criticizes Rappers Who 'Abuse the Vagina' on Their Lyrics

Most Read
Dr. Dre's Homeless Daughter's GoFundMe Campaign to Raise Money for Shelter Gets Poor Response
Celebrity

Dr. Dre's Homeless Daughter's GoFundMe Campaign to Raise Money for Shelter Gets Poor Response

DJ Khaled Grateful for Love and Prayers as He and Family Recover From Covid-19 Battle

DJ Khaled Grateful for Love and Prayers as He and Family Recover From Covid-19 Battle

Andre Drummond Experiences Parents' 'Worst Nightmare' When His Toddler Falls Into Pool

Andre Drummond Experiences Parents' 'Worst Nightmare' When His Toddler Falls Into Pool

Simone Biles Shares Health Updates After Biten by German Shepherds

Simone Biles Shares Health Updates After Biten by German Shepherds

Maggie Q Claims She's 'Never Really Dated' Because No One Ever 'Asked' Her Out

Maggie Q Claims She's 'Never Really Dated' Because No One Ever 'Asked' Her Out

Grammy-Winning Folk Singer Nanci Griffith Dies, Asked to Withhold Details in Death Wish

Grammy-Winning Folk Singer Nanci Griffith Dies, Asked to Withhold Details in Death Wish

Jessie Woo Defends Herself After Being Too Far With Whitney Houston Joke

Jessie Woo Defends Herself After Being Too Far With Whitney Houston Joke

Kaley Cuoco Slams Athlete and Trainer Over Horse Punching at Olympics, Offers to Buy the Steed

Kaley Cuoco Slams Athlete and Trainer Over Horse Punching at Olympics, Offers to Buy the Steed

Jordan Barrett Marries Boyfriend in Ibiza

Jordan Barrett Marries Boyfriend in Ibiza

Jim Edmonds Engaged to Kortnie O'Connor Two Months After Finalizing Meghan King Divorce

Jim Edmonds Engaged to Kortnie O'Connor Two Months After Finalizing Meghan King Divorce

Lyn May's Alleged Baby Daddy Blindsided by Her Pregnancy Announcement

Lyn May's Alleged Baby Daddy Blindsided by Her Pregnancy Announcement

Model Carre Sutton Sues Ex-Agency Boss for Raping and Trafficking Her to Wealthy Men Around Europe

Model Carre Sutton Sues Ex-Agency Boss for Raping and Trafficking Her to Wealthy Men Around Europe

JayDaYoungan Fires Back at Cuban Doll for Claiming They Broke Up Over 'Gay Stuff'

JayDaYoungan Fires Back at Cuban Doll for Claiming They Broke Up Over 'Gay Stuff'