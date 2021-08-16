Jada Pinkett Smith Shows New Tattoo, Wants to Fully Cover Arm With Inks When She's 60

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Red Table Talk' host has added a new tattoo to her collection and reveals her plan to completely cover her arm with body inks by the time she's 60 years old.

AceShowbiz - Jada Pinkett Smith is realising her dream of boasting a tattoo sleeve on her arm, revealing she's planning to complete the skin art by the time she's 60.

The actress unveiled her latest ink - the Hindu goddess Mata Sita, a heroine of the Sanskrit epic Ramayana, who is the goddess of sacrifice, purity, love and simplicity - via Instagram on Sunday (15Aug21).

Alongside a picture of her new tattoo, Jada, who turns 50 next month (Sep21), wrote, "I always said I would get a sleeve at 60 but tomorrow is not promised. Soooo... I'm starting to build my sleeve now! Repp'n the Divine Feminine journey within and without. Jai Ma #MataSita #Allat #Oshun #QuanYin (sic)."

The other goddesses the "Girls Trip" star referenced in her caption include Arabian goddess Allat, African goddess Oshun, and Quan Yin, the Buddhist bodhisattva of compassion.

Jada's latest ink is placed just above the tattoo of three blooming lotuses, which she unveiled in May. Her daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, signed up for matching tattoos.

The process was documented on the trio's hit Facebook Watch series "Red Table Talk".

Jada also matched daughter Willow's bald head. "Willow made me do it because it was time to let go," so she explained her new look to her Instagram devotees.

Meanwhile, Willow captioned her selfie with mom Jada with a heartwarming message, "A gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return."