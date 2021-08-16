Taylor Swift's Stalker Arrested in Her Apartment Building

Instagram Celebrity

The male obsessed fan who is accused of stalking the 'Evermore' singer has been taken into custody by law enforcement in the lobby of her New York apartment building.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has been hit with another stalker scare after police in New York City arrested a man in her apartment building.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ 28-year-old Patrick Nissen, from Nebraska, was apprehended in the lobby of the singer's swanky Tribeca apartment building last week (ends13Aug21).

He has been charged with second-degree criminal trespassing.

Nissen reportedly entered the building through an unlocked door and a security officer called police when it became clear the man had no right being there.

The intruder allegedly told cops he was in love with Taylor, who was not at home as the drama went down.

It's not the first time one of Swift's properties has become the site of a stalker alert - men have also been arrested outside her homes in Rhode Island and Beverly Hills.

The arrest comes just a few months after a separate incident at the same apartment complex resulted in the arrest of Hanks Johnson, who was charged with criminal trespass after attempting to enter the property.

Earlier this year, Taylor Swift was rumored to rent a house in London and live there with her England-born boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The couple, who started dating in 2016, were forced to stay in the U.K. due to coronavirus restrictions. They reportedly have been staying in a $7.5 million abode in the north of the city, which they're renting from an unnamed British rock star.

It's unclear whether or not she's returned Stateside.