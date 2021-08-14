Jon Gosselin Announces 'Very Upsetting' Colleen Conrad Split Amid Her Breast Cancer Battle

Instagram Celebrity

According to the 'Jon and Kate Plus 8' alum's rep, the former couple 'truly gave it their all' and they know that parting ways is the 'best decision for both of them and their family.'

Aug 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jon Gosselin has confirmed that he parted ways with Colleen Conrad. After sparking breakup rumors, the former star of "Jon & Kate Plus 8" announced the "very upsetting" split amid his ex-girlfriend's breast cancer battle.

"It's hard, it was a big decision. We have been together for seven years which is a long time, so it's very upsetting," the "Couples Therapy" alum told The Sun on Thursday, August 12. He added, "It's really hard to even talk about it. When you're with someone that long, especially in the public eye and she's someone private."

Offering more details of their breakup, Jon shared, "We had some struggles and we tried to push through them as best we could, but it didn't really work out the way we thought it would." He then stressed, "I still love and care for Colleen but we've both determined that it's the natural end."

John also told the publication that he and Colleen are "still living together" but they are not "communicating very effectively or at all right now." The reality TV personality claimed that he recently informed his ex-girlfriend that he's found a new place.

Also confirming the former couple's split was Jon's representative. "Jon and Colleen spent seven wonderful years together and have decided it's time to go their separate ways," the spokesperson spoke to Us Weekly on Friday. "They truly gave it their all and know this is the best decision for both of them and their family."

A few days prior to Jon revealing their split, Colleen opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis on her Instagram account with a photo of her during a hospital visit. "I have been putting this off and debated even posting…I went for a mammogram on 4/15. I had put it off for almost 2 1/2 yrs due to lack of time and Covid and later got a call that a mass was found in my right breast. Everything after that happened so fast. Then on 4/21, I got the call that is confirmed it was cancer. Stage 2, breast cancer," she captioned her post.

"I was BRCA1 and 2 negative. Everything seemed so surreal," Colleen admitted. She then explained, "I had a single mastectomy done on my right breast on 7/14/21 followed by a DIEP Flap procedure on 7/30/21 and I feel good. The DIEP flap was a personal choice for me. I am very happy with the outcome but I also had amazing surgeons at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia."

Elsewhere in her lengthy caption, Colleen thanked her family and friends for their support. However, she didn't mention her longtime partner Jon. "I was also lucky enough to have support through amazing friends and family but mostly my 2 kids Jesse and Jordan and my sister Debbie. Even though My sister was 1200 miles away. She was always there supporting me," she concluded her lengthy post. "I have one last surgery in about 2 months but I feel good!!"

Jon and Colleen began dating in 2014, five years after he finalized his divorce from Kate Gosselin. With Kate, Jon shares eight children, 20-year-old twins Cara and Madelyn as well as 17-year-old sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Aaden, Joel, Leah and Alexis.