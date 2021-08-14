 
 

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Says He'd Use Blake Lively as 'Human Shield' to Protect Him From Assassin

When asked what he will do if he's in his room playing a video game then an assassin approaches, the 'Deadpool' star jokes that he's going to put down the game and 'grab' his wife to defend himself.

  • Aug 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds has shared a safety plan in the event of an assassin breaking into his house. In a promotional interview for his new movie "Free Guy", the "Deadpool" leading man joked that he would use his wife Blake Lively as his "human shield" to protect him.

Appearing on Comedy Central U.K. segment alongside his co-star Jodie Comer on Friday, August 13, the 44-year-old actor was asked, "Ryan, you're in your room playing a video game. An assassin approaches. What do you do?" He then replied, "Oh wow, I don't know. I think I'm gonna put down the video game, I'm gonna grab Blake and use her as my human shield."

In a previous question, Ryan was given a similar situation but in a bathroom setting. "Ryan you're on the toilet scrolling through Twitter and you see an assassin approaching, what do you do?" the question read. He casually responded, "I'd probably die," noting, "Because just, you know, muscle memory would make sure I took care of all the appropriate toilet things first before addressing the inherent danger."

Ryan has a long history of trolling Blake. During an appearance on "The Late Show with David Letterman" back in 2015, the "6 Underground" actor similarly joked about using his wife as a human shield to protect his eldest daughter James Reynolds. "I used to say to [Blake], 'I would take a bullet for you. I could never love anything as much as I love you,' " he told David. "And the second I looked [into] that baby's eyes, I knew in that exact moment that if we were ever under attack, I would use my wife as a human shield to protect that baby."

His appearance on Comedy Central came the same day his wife Blake hyped up his new movie "Free Guy" with her cheeky bum photo. Showing some love for her husband, the 33-year-old actress promoted the action-comedy film with a sexy snap that saw her wearing a light-colored printed two-piece bikini as she showed off her beach bum by the pool.

Over the picture, the former actress of "Gossip Girl" wrote, "Go see @freeguymovie this weekend or you'll be bummed." She also added a GIF of her husband of almost 10 years making a shocked facial expression.

