 
 

Emma Stone's 'Cruella 2' Deal Benefitting Both Sides Amid 'Black Widow' Lawsuit

Walt Disney Pictures
The 'La La Land' star has agreed to return for a sequel to the '101 Dalmatians' prequel after it was reported that she's considering to sue Disney over the release her movie.

  • Aug 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Emma Stone and Disney have apparently found common ground regarding the distribution strategy of their current and future movies. The actress has closed a deal to return for the sequel to "Cruella" in the wake of the studio's theatrical-Disney+ Premier model.

Patrick Whitesell, Executive Chairman of Endeavor which represents Stone, said of its client's "Cruella 2" deal, "While the media landscape has been disrupted in a meaningful way for all distributors, their creative partners cannot be left on the sidelines to carry a disproportionate amount of the downside without the potential for upside."

"This agreement demonstrates that there can be an equitable path forward that protects artists and aligns studios' interests with talent," he added. "We are proud to work alongside Emma and Disney, and appreciate the studio's willingness to recognize her contributions as a creative partner. We are hopeful that this will open the door for more members of the creative community to participate in the success of new platforms."

According to Deadline, the deal mutually benefits both sides, though the details are yet to be uncovered.

Stone stars in and serves as executive producer for the first film, the third live-action adaptation in the "101 Dalmatians" franchise and serves as both a prequel and reboot. She portrays the title character, who was played by Glenn Close in "101 Dalmatians" (1996) and "102 Dalmatians" (2000).

After Scarlett Johansson sued Disney over the simultaneous release of "Black Widow" in theaters and on Disney Plus, it was reported that Stone was "weighing her options." However, the Oscar-winning actress apparently has never taken legal action regarding the release of "Cruella".

"Cruella" has grossed $85.8 million in North America and $140.3 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $226.1 million. According to Samba TV, the film was watched by about 686,000 American households in its debut weekend, resulting in around $20.57 million in revenue for Disney.

