Simone Biles Shares Health Updates After Biten by German Shepherds

Aug 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Wishing Simone Biles a speedy recovery. The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast shared with fans that she's recovering from a painful dog bite. Taking to Instagram Story, Simone revealed that she suffered an injury on her finger.

"German shepherds don't play. I've grown up my whole life with German shepherds & never got bit. This dog @ the farm just said NOT TODAY," the athlete said in a video on Friday, August 13. "Lol I went to the dr to get a tetanus shot."

Simone is currently resting at home following her withdrawal from the gymnastics team final at Tokyo Olympics as she's suffering from the "twisties." Offering updates on her condition, the gold medalist spoke to Hoda Kotb in July on "Today", "Physically, I feel good, I'm in shape. Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming to the Olympics and being head star isn't an easy feat, so we're just trying to take it one day at a time and we'll see."

Simone announced her departure from Tokyo Olympics, citing mental health issues, on Tuesday, July 27. "My pride is hurt a little bit," she tearfully told reporters, explaining her decision. "After the (vault) performance that I did (on Monday), I didn't want to go into the other events so I thought I would take a step back. I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardise my health and well-being."

"I just think mental health is more prevalent in sports right now. We have to protect our minds and our bodies and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do. I don't trust myself as much any more. Maybe it's getting older. There were a couple of days when everybody tweets you and you feel the weight of the world," she added. "We're not just athletes. We're people at the end of the day and sometimes you just have to step back."

"No injury, thankfully. That's why I took a step back, because I didn't want to do something silly out there and get injured," the athlete, who won four gold medals at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, continued. "I thought it was best if these girls took over and did the rest of the job, which they absolutely did. They're Olympic silver medalists now and they should be really proud of themselves for how well they did last minute having to go in."