Simone Biles Receives Love and Support After Quitting Olympics Due to Mental Health Issues

Instagram Celebrity

The 24-year-old gymnast champion has decided to back out of Team USA amid Tokyo Olympic Games in order to avoid jeopardizing her 'health and well-being.'

Jul 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rosanna Arquette and Holly Robinson Peete are among the superfans rallying around gymnast Simone Biles after she pulled out of the team contest at the Tokyo Olympics, citing mental health issues.

The popular 24 year old, who is considered one of the greatest gymnasts ever, withdrew from the Team USA squad, which picked up the silver medal in Japan on Tuesday (27Jul21), prompting some fans to suggest the gymnasts would have won gold if Biles had competed.

"My pride is hurt a little bit," a tearful Biles told reporters, explaining her decision. "After the (vault) performance that I did (on Monday), I didn't want to go into the other events so I thought I would take a step back."

"I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardise my health and well-being."

Initial reports suggested Biles had injured her leg after she failed to complete the full elements of a difficult vault.

Her celebrity fans back home in the U.S. were still cheering her on, with Arquette tweeting, "Simone Biles is still the most amazing athlete ever."

Actress Peete added, "Still. The. GOAT (greatest of all time). We LOVE you."

And there were also Twitter tributes from Loni Love, Andy Cohen, and Ellen Barkin, who wrote, "When you are trained to ignore your pain, you ignore your pain."

Meanwhile, former Team USA gymnast Aly Raisman, who competed with Simone in the 2016 Rio Games, told "Today" she feels sick to her stomach about the Olympian's exit.

"It's horrible," she said. "I know that all of these athletes dream of this moment for their whole entire lives, and so I'm just completely devastated. I am obviously so worried and just hoping that Simone is OK. I also am just thinking about the mental impact that this has to have on Simone. It's just so much pressure, and I've been watching how much pressure has been on her in the months leading up to the Games, and it's just devastating. I feel horrible."