'Good Luck Charlie' Alum Leigh-Allyn Baker Slams Mask Mandate on Anti-Maskers Rant

During the special session, the former Disney channel star challenges the Williamson County Board of Education's decision to reinstate a mask mandate for elemetary school students.

Aug 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Will & Grace" actress Leigh-Allyn Baker showed her anti-mask stance during Tennessee school board meeting. During the special session, the Disney channel star slammed the Williamson County Board of Education's decision to reinstate a mask mandate for elemetary school students.

"My name is Leigh-Allyn Baker, and I'm a California refugee," the 49-year-old star shared in footage from the Tuesday, August 10 event that went viral. "I gave up everything there: a really successful Hollywood career, television shows. I gave it all up for freedom and to come to this friendly place in Tennessee and be greeted with open arms, and I love it here."

The Amy Duncan on the "Good Luck Charlie" went on to say, "I wanted to tell you that I have two vax-injured children, and they have medical exemptions after the seizures and the hospitalizations after all of their immunizations. I was granted, obviously, a medical exemption."

Because of that, she revealed that her children "will just not be able to get" the COVID-19 vaccine. Despite that, she still refused to "put them in a mask because their brain needs oxygen to grow, which the neurologists can confirm."

The "Charmed" alum further added, "Anyway, the real part of the clown show is that you all think that you actually have the authority to mandate this. Because there are these books that I have, and I have them as a gift for you: the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights and the Federalist Papers. Also, the Bible. And these guarantee my freedom and yours and our children's to breathe oxygen."

Footage of her anti-vax rant quickly went viral. "A Good Luck Charlie reboot where Amy dies of COVID-19 complications and I comfort Bob but it's just about the two of us and also it's a porno :)," a Twitter user wrote in response. "nurse amy duncan would kick ur a** for this," another person said, referring to her character on "Good Luck Charlie".

"never put them in a mask because they're brain needs oxygen to gr- amy duncan its a surgical mask not a gas mask you fucking moron. i hope charlie never speaks to you again," another person tweeted. "and if your mom is an anti-vaxxer, well……good luck charlie," someone else reacted cheekily.