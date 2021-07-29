 
 

Tory Lanez May Violate Megan Thee Stallion's Protective Order With Rolling Loud Appearance

According to his lawyer, the 'Money Over Fallouts' rapper did not violate the terms of the order though he and the 'Savage' rapstress performed at the same music festival.

  Jul 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez might have violated Megan Thee Stallion's protective order with his surprise appearance during DaBaby's Rolling Loud set. At the festival in Miami, the "Say It" spitter was seen near the "Savage" rapper despite the restraining order against him. On Sunday, July 25, the 29-year-old musician, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was spotted backstage at the same time as the 26-year-old rapstress.

On Wednesday, July 28, however, the "Most High" rapper's lawyer Shawn Holley told Page Six that her client did not violate the terms of the order. "Though they both performed at the same music festival, Mr. Peterson went out of his way to ensure that he would not cross paths with Ms. Peete or otherwise violate the terms of the protective order," she explained.

Back in October 2020, Megan, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, was granted a restraining order against Tory. The order came after the "Money Over Fallouts" rapper allegedly shot the "WAP" rapstress in the back of the foot during a Hollywood Hills party together.

Although the alleged shooting incident has not been legally resolved yet, the court has ordered Tory to stay at least 100 yards away from Megan. The protective order also prevents Tory from commenting on the shooting. He was additionally required to turn in any guns he owned. Tory, however, has pleaded not guilty to felony assault and firearms charges.

After the incident, Tory took aim at Megan in his song "Money Over Fallouts" from his 2020 album "Daystar". In it, he believed that he was "framed" in the shooting incident as he rapped, "Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting/ But them boys ain't clean enough."

Tory appeared on Funk Flex's Hot 97 radio program on July 20 and made a similar claim in another freestyle rap. He spat, "What I'm about to say is gonna sound a little crazy/ But it's true so don't play me/ Y'all all would've got your awards if they didn't frame me."

