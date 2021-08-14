Grammy-Winning Folk Singer Nanci Griffith Dies, Asked to Withhold Details in Death Wish

Facebook Celebrity

Meanwhile, tributes have poured in from fellow musicians, including country singer Suzy Bogguss, whose heart is 'aching' after Nanci's death, and Darius Rucker, who is 'sad' for losing one of his idols.

AceShowbiz - It's a sad day for folk music lovers and community. Folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith has passed away at 68 years old. Her management company Gold Mountain Entertainment confirmed the Grammy Award-winning artist died on Friday, August 13, but did not provide other details, including a cause of death.

According to the management company, they are honoring her wish by not releasing further statement on her passing. "It was Nanci's wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing," Gold Mountain Entertainment said in a statement.

Tributes have since poured in from fellow musicians, including country singer Suzy Bogguss, who had a Top 10 hit with Nanci's song "Outbound Plane". Taking to her Instagram page, she wrote alongside a picture of the late singer on her younger day. "My heart is aching. A beautiful soul that I love has left this earth," she wrote.

Suzy added, "I feel blessed to have many memories of our times together along with most everything she ever recorded. I'm going to spend the day reveling in the articulate masterful legacy she’s left us Rest my dear friend Nanci Griffith."

Darius Rucker said he is "sad" over the loss of one of his "idols." He posted on his Twitter account, "Today i am just sad man. I lost one of my idols. One of the reasons I am in Nashville. She blew my mind the first time I heard Marie and Omie. And singing with her was my favorite things to do. Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith dies."

Nanci was best known for her recording of "From a Distance", which would later become a well-known Bette Midler tune. The song appeared on Nanci's first major label release, "Lone Star State of Mind" in 1987. She won the 1994 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album for "Other Voices, Other Rooms".

She worked closely with other folk singers, helping the early careers of artist like Lyle Lovett and Emmylou Harris. She often wrote social commentary into her songs, such as the anti-racist ode "It's a Hard Life Wherever You Go", and the economic impact on rural farmers in the 1980s on "Trouble in the Fields".

Nanci was married to performer Eric Taylor from 1976 until their divorce in 1982. Her high school boyfriend, John, died in a motorcycle accident and later inspired several of her songs. She was engaged to singer-songwriter Tom Kimmel in the 1990s, but the couple never tied the knot.