 
 

Rosie O'Donnell's Son Blake Is Taller Than Her in Rare Family Pics

Rosie O'Donnell's Son Blake Is Taller Than Her in Rare Family Pics
WENN/Instagram/Joseph Marzullo
Celebrity

The 'A League of Their Own' actress takes to her social media to post a series of pictures featuring her 21-year-old son, her daughter Dakota and his son's girlfriend Teresa.

  • Aug 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rosie O'Donnell's son has grown up a lot in new family portraits. In a rare picture shared on social media by the former "SMILF" star, Blake Christopher O'Donnell could be seen looking so much taller than his mom.

The snap in question was posted on Instagram on Wednesday, August 11 along with two other images. The third slide saw Rosie and Blake smiling to the camera as they posed alongside the comedienne's 8-year-old daughter Dakota and the 21-year-old's girlfriend Teresa. "we r family #la," so read the caption.

Fans have since reacted to the post. One person gushed, "Wow, Blake is so grown!! He's got us all feeling our age!!" Another user added, "Blake is so tall now!!!" A third, meanwhile, chimed in by stating, "Blake you have the most beautiful smile!"

Rosie apparently is enjoying Blake's visit to Los Angeles. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to post another snap of her son, who is a student at the Marist College in New York. In the accompaniment of the photo, she penned, "blakey and his favorite arnold palmer drink #losangeles."

  See also...

Not stopping there, Rosie treated fans to another image of Blake while he's enjoying his time at Disneyland with his girlfriend. "blakey and teresa in disney #family #losangeles," so read the accompanying message.

When appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in a 2020 episode, Rosie told Seth Meyers that Blake was quarantining at home with her and his younger siblings amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Everyone's in their own rooms and there's not a lot of talk until, 'What do you want to order for dinner?' Then they all come down and we have a good 15 minutes. [Then] they take their food and go back to their hovels," she jokingly explained at that time.

Aside from Blake and Dakota, the 59-year-old actress is a mother to 26-year-old Parker, who serves in the U.S. Marines, 23-year-old Chelsea and 18-year-old Vivienne.

You can share this post!

Southside's Baby Mama Blasts Him for Not Providing Their Child Despite 'Flexing on Instagram'

Lorde Refuses Be a Part of Jack Antonoff's 'Stable,' Calls It 'Frankly Insulting' and 'Sexist'
Related Posts
Rosie O'Donnell Says She 'Will Always Love' Tom Cruise While Dubbing 'Scientology' Scary

Rosie O'Donnell Says She 'Will Always Love' Tom Cruise While Dubbing 'Scientology' Scary

Rosie O'Donnell's New Jersey Mansion to Be Demolished After Being Sold at a Loss

Rosie O'Donnell's New Jersey Mansion to Be Demolished After Being Sold at a Loss

Rosie O'Donnell Blames Ellen DeGeneres' 'Social Awkwardness' for 'Mean Girl' Allegations

Rosie O'Donnell Blames Ellen DeGeneres' 'Social Awkwardness' for 'Mean Girl' Allegations

Rosie O'Donnell Slammed for Bringing Up Kanye West's Mom in Her Message About His Mental Health

Rosie O'Donnell Slammed for Bringing Up Kanye West's Mom in Her Message About His Mental Health

Most Read
'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September
Celebrity

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Andre Drummond Experiences Parents' 'Worst Nightmare' When His Toddler Falls Into Pool

Andre Drummond Experiences Parents' 'Worst Nightmare' When His Toddler Falls Into Pool

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Lil Nas X Reveals He's in Relationship With 'Someone Special'

Lil Nas X Reveals He's in Relationship With 'Someone Special'

Future's Baby Mama Accuses Him of 'Cruelty' After He Tells His Son His Mother Is a 'H**'

Future's Baby Mama Accuses Him of 'Cruelty' After He Tells His Son His Mother Is a 'H**'

Joey Lawrence Engaged to Samantha Cope, a Year After Filing for Divorce From Wife

Joey Lawrence Engaged to Samantha Cope, a Year After Filing for Divorce From Wife

Seal's Romance With Former Assistant Laura Strayer Deemed 'Ironic' by Family Member

Seal's Romance With Former Assistant Laura Strayer Deemed 'Ironic' by Family Member

T.I. Slams 'Minions' Stealing His Style: 'Replicas Can Never Replace Real'

T.I. Slams 'Minions' Stealing His Style: 'Replicas Can Never Replace Real'

Chloe Bailey and Jack Harlow Hit With Dating Rumors

Chloe Bailey and Jack Harlow Hit With Dating Rumors