Rosie O'Donnell's Son Blake Is Taller Than Her in Rare Family Pics

The 'A League of Their Own' actress takes to her social media to post a series of pictures featuring her 21-year-old son, her daughter Dakota and his son's girlfriend Teresa.

Aug 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rosie O'Donnell's son has grown up a lot in new family portraits. In a rare picture shared on social media by the former "SMILF" star, Blake Christopher O'Donnell could be seen looking so much taller than his mom.



The snap in question was posted on Instagram on Wednesday, August 11 along with two other images. The third slide saw Rosie and Blake smiling to the camera as they posed alongside the comedienne's 8-year-old daughter Dakota and the 21-year-old's girlfriend Teresa. "we r family #la," so read the caption.

Fans have since reacted to the post. One person gushed, "Wow, Blake is so grown!! He's got us all feeling our age!!" Another user added, "Blake is so tall now!!!" A third, meanwhile, chimed in by stating, "Blake you have the most beautiful smile!"

Rosie apparently is enjoying Blake's visit to Los Angeles. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to post another snap of her son, who is a student at the Marist College in New York. In the accompaniment of the photo, she penned, "blakey and his favorite arnold palmer drink #losangeles."

Not stopping there, Rosie treated fans to another image of Blake while he's enjoying his time at Disneyland with his girlfriend. "blakey and teresa in disney #family #losangeles," so read the accompanying message.

When appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in a 2020 episode, Rosie told Seth Meyers that Blake was quarantining at home with her and his younger siblings amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Everyone's in their own rooms and there's not a lot of talk until, 'What do you want to order for dinner?' Then they all come down and we have a good 15 minutes. [Then] they take their food and go back to their hovels," she jokingly explained at that time.

Aside from Blake and Dakota, the 59-year-old actress is a mother to 26-year-old Parker, who serves in the U.S. Marines, 23-year-old Chelsea and 18-year-old Vivienne.