Southside's Baby Mama Blasts Him for Not Providing Their Child Despite 'Flexing on Instagram'

Ashley, who reportedly shares 7-year-old son RJ with the megaproducer, also sets up a GoFundMe page to ask the public for help to buy the kid's 'school clothes since his dad wont help.'

Aug 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Southside's baby mama is not hiding her disappointment over his alleged irresponsibility. Ashley, who reportedly shares 7-year-old son RJ with the megaproducer, blasts him for not providing their child despite "flexing on Instagram."

Ashley called out his baby daddy via Instagram Story on Thursday, August 12. "It's unfortunate that this has to happen like this online but it's sad how I can have more stranger support than real family support. I have been struggling this year in silence and doing my best to make ends meet," she began her post.

"But for my kid's father @808mafiaboss to not be able to assist something for my son's education as far as supplies and clothes is upsetting," she added. "He can do all this luxury flexing on instagram but can't send a box with clothes and supplies from walmart or target.. come on now."

Just a few hours earlier, Ashley launched a GoFundMe page to ask the public for help. In the campaign titled, "Help RJ get school clothes since his dad wont help," she explained, "My name is Ashley and I'm a single mother of 2, one is 7year old boy and due to covid i cant work as well as my unemployment has been cut."

"Times have been hard for us this year with maintaining bills and putting food on the table," she went on detailing. "My son's father is a wealthy producer named Southside 808mafia who refuses to send support payments for his 7 year old son. He knows this is his son and has stopped supporting since I am seeking child support through the courts because he IS NOT consistent with helping his son with his half."

The GoFundMe page for RJ is set to reach a $1,500 goal and the campaign has since reached $110 from 6 donors. As for Southside, who also shares daughter Summer with ex Yung Miami, has yet to respond to Ashley's accusations.