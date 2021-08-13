 
 

Ed Sheeran Hopes His Daughter Won't Be Singer

Ed Sheeran Hopes His Daughter Won't Be Singer
The 'Shape of You' hitmaker doesn't really want his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn to follow in his footsteps as a musician and faces constant comparison to him.

  • Aug 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran isn't keen on his daughter to become a pop star over fears she will constantly be compared to her superstar father.

The "Shape of You" hitmaker and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their first child Lyra Antarctica into the world in August last year (20) but Ed is already thinking about what his baby girl might do with her life.

The singer is reluctant for Lyra to follow in her dad's footsteps and become a musician because he worries any songs she released would always be compared to his back catalogue.

Speaking on the "Table Manners" with Jessie Ware podcast, he said, "I think it's from being in the music industry - I'm like, 'I would not wish this on my child.' "

"I would hate for her to be known as my daughter rather than just Lyra, I want her to have own identity."

Lyra's mother Cherry is a hockey player and Ed believes their daughter is destined to be sporty like her.

He added, "I think Lyra will be more sport I think."

Ed previously revealed he considered retiring from music following the birth of his daughter in order to focus on being a great dad, however, after putting a lot of "time and effort" into the early days of fatherhood, he felt his urge to write songs return.

In an interview on SiriusXM, he said, "I stopped playing music for a bit. And music is entirely me as a person. Then I had my daughter and I was like, 'Right, that's it. This is me. I am probably just going to be a dad. I am not going to play music anymore.' "

"Then I was suddenly like: it is more important for my daughter to grow up knowing that her parents have a work ethic?"

"I slowly got back into music that way and the creative process started flowing again."

