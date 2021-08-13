DaniLeigh Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Ex-Boyfriend DaBaby

Instagram Celebrity

Less than a month after confirming her pregnancy, the 'Yellow Bone' songstress is reported to have 'successfully' given birth to her baby girl, whom she allegedly shares with the 'Suge' rapper.

AceShowbiz - DaniLeigh is reportedly a mom now. Less than a month after announcing her pregnancy with DaBaby speculated to be the father, the "Yellow Bone" singer/rapper is said to have given birth to a baby girl.

Breaking the news was The Neighborhood Talk via Instagram. The celebrity gossip account reported that the 26-year-old musician gave birth to her first child on Wednesday, August 11. "Neighbors, we can positively confirm after speaking with our sources that Dani successfully gave birth to DaBaby last night! Congrats," the caption read.

Dani confirmed her pregnancy in mid-July following months of speculation. At the time, the "In My Feelings" artist posted on her Instagram page a series of stunning maternity photos which were taken in the Dominican Republic. In one image, she was photographed wearing nothing but white fabric covering the front part of her body while she was dripping wet. In another pic, she could be seen posing seductively on the rock. "As you grow so does my love, discipline, and focus," she wrote alongside the pictures.

Nearly a week after her pregnancy announcement, Dani revealed her baby's gender. In the photos, she bared her growing pregnant belly as she only wore a pink blazer with nothing underneath, hinting that she's pregnant with a baby girl. In the caption, she playfully wrote, "It's a ……."

While Dani has yet to reveal the father of her baby, it's widely believed that she was expecting her first child her ex DaBaby. "NOT DANILEIGH BEING PREGNANT W DABABY'S CHILD CITY GIRLS DOWN BY A MILLION," a fan wrote on Twitter, while another reacted, "Dani Leigh is pregnant with Dababy child. Omg." DaBaby himself appeared to confirm the speculations by liking her Instagram post featuring her maternity photos.

Dani first sparked rumors that she's pregnant back in March, shortly after she called it quits with DaBaby. In a video that circulated online at the time, the female emcee was seen sporting what appeared to be a baby bump.