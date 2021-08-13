Benedict Cumberbatch to Receive Honor at Toronto International Film Festival

WENN/Brian To Movie

The 'Doctor Strange' actor is scheduled to be lauded with Tribute Actor Award at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival in Canada this year.

Aug 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Benedict Cumberbatch is to be honoured with the Tribute Actor Award at this year's (21) Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Canada.

The "Sherlock" star has two movies premiering at the event - Netflix's "The Power of the Dog" and Amazon Studios' "The Electrical Life of Louis Wain".

Announcing the honour on Thursday (12Aug21), TIFF's Executive Director Joana Vicente said, "Benedict has portrayed some of the most memorable characters screened at TIFF, whether it was Alan Turing in The Imitation Game or Julian Assange in The Fifth Estate; he also has an uncanny ability to take on interesting, complex roles and make them his own in films such as 12 Years a Slave and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy - all of which screened at the Festival."

"He has had a lasting relationship with TIFF, including two TIFF People's Choice Award-winning films, and his remarkable range and onscreen presence is sure to captivate audiences at this year's Festival with his upcoming films The Power of the Dog and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain."

Previous recipients of the TIFF Tribute Actor Award include Meryl Streep and Benedict's fellow Brits Kate Winslet and Sir Anthony Hopkins.

Benedict Cumberbatch was last seen in legal drama "The Mauritanian" released earlier this year.

He is also expected to reprise his Marvel superhero movie Doctor Strange in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness".

He additionally voiced the character on new Marvel series "What If...?".