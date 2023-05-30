 

Former Chef Arrested After Breaking Into Benedict Cumberbatch's Home and Threatening His Family

Launching the terror against the 'Doctor Strange' actor and his family was 35-year-old Jack Bissell, who previously worked as a chef at the Beaumont Hotel in Mayfair.

  • May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Benedict Cumberbatch and his family may now breathe a sigh of relief. A former chef just broke into the "Doctor Strange" actor's house in north London and even treated his family. Luckily, police managed to arrest the armed man.

Launching the terror against the Marvel star was Jack Bissell, who previously worked as a chef at the Beaumont Hotel in Mayfair. According to the Daily Mail, the 35-year-old made his way through the front gate of Benedict's property while shouting, "I know you've moved here, I hope it burns down."

Benedict, his wife Sophie Hunter, as well as their three children, were reportedly in the home at the time of the incident. The family could also hear the intruder screaming outside.

During the break-in, Jack also allegedly took one of the family's plants and threw it against the garden wall. At one point, he reportedly "ripped the intercom off the building after spitting on it."

Jack fled the scene before cops arrived, but authorities were able to find him due to the DNA evidence he left on the intercom. He was then taken into custody and slapped with a three-year restraining order from the Cumberbatch family.

Benedict has yet to issue a statement regarding the ordeal. A source, however, shared, "Naturally all of the family were absolutely terrified and thought this guy was going to get in and hurt them."

"Luckily it never went that far. Benedict and Sophie have had many sleepless nights since worrying that they may be targeted again," the unnamed insider continued explaining. "The fact that it was a targeted intrusion makes it a lot more scary."

