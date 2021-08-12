Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Poke Fun at the Shower Debate They Started

WENN/TNYF Celebrity

Giving their hilarious take on the ongoing discussion, the Two and a Half Men alum and the Bad Moms actress joke that they bathe their kids four times this week.

AceShowbiz - Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have finally addressed the hot online debate that they started after revealing how they keep their family's hygiene. Making use of Instagram, the actor shared their hilarious take on the shower debate.

On late Wednesday, August 11, the 43-year-old actor posted on his social media account a video that seemingly proves they bathe their children. The video first showed Mila fully clothed in the bathroom with a towel in her hand.

After the camera captured the glassy shower door covered with steam, the "Bad Moms" star confirmed, "It's water! It's water." A shocked Ashton shouted in disbelief, "You're putting water on the children? Are you trying to melt them?"

"Are you trying to injure them with water? This is ridiculous! What's going on?" the former "Punk'd" host went on inquiring to his wife, who stated the obvious, "We're bathing our children." He then joked, "That's like the fourth time this week" their kids have been cleaned.

"It's too much," Mila agreed, seemingly standing by their initial stance, before Ashton added sarcastically, "Their body oils are going to be destroyed. What are you trying to do?" In the caption, he added of the ongoing debate, "This bathing thing is out of hand."

Ashton and Mila revealed their family's bathing habit when talking to Dax Shepard on his "Armchair Expert" podcast. During their conversation, the couple stated that they don't believe in bathing their kids with soap every day.

"I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway," Mila explained. "But when I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns - ever."

"Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point," Ashton chimed in, before adding, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever... I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else."

Since then, a number of fellow celebrities, including Dax and his wife Kristen Bell, Jake Gyllenhaal, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Momoa, have revealed their stance on the matter, with Cardi B slamming those who don't bathe regularly.