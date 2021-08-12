Martine McCutcheon Learns Effective Solutions for Her Fibromyalgia and Lyme Flare Up From Fans

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Love Actually' actress enjoys social media interaction with her devotees after revealing to them that she has been suffering 'migraines from hell' because of her disease.

AceShowbiz - British actress Martine McCutcheon is finding solutions for her battles with fibromyalgia and Lyme disease from kind fans.

The "Love Actually" star shared a snap on Instagram on Wednesday, August 11 and admitted she's been suffering "migraines from hell."

Alongside the picture of herself in a car, she penned, "We are having a little drive as I've been having a flare up of the fibro [fibromyalgia] and lyme today and I feel like I've been hit on the head by a mallet! I get migraines from hell! I've managed to rest a bit and I wanted some fresh air & a little trip out [sic]."

The "EastEnders" actress responded to comments from concerned devotees, who shared ways they cope with the disease. Some suggested applying ice, which the actress agreed is "really effective."

Martine told another fan, "I have a cold shower everyday too and that's not easy but it's been a game changer along with my @pureiscbd [cannabidiol]. It's so great when you find things that help."

She also shared, "I get a bit dizzy and low blood pressure too but I'm learning over the years how to manage it [sic]."

To a woman named Sarah, who asked how McCutcheon knew she had fibromyalagia, a condition that causes pain all over the body, McCutcheon wrote, "Thank you so much for messaging me. I get most of these [symptoms], fatigue really bad. Brain fog terribly. Just a general feeling of not feeling myself..."

"I get most pains in my hips and lower back. I hope you feel better really soon hun [sic]."

Last year (2020), Martine told Hello magazine she was being extra vigilant about her health troubles during the COVID pandemic.

"If you have any underlying illness you can't take risks," she said. "As with any chronic condition you can have flare-ups. When I go outside I always have my mask and my gloves and take it very seriously."