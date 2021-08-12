 
 

Yella Beezy Arrested for Weapons Charges and Drug Possession Six Months After Another Arrest

According to the official police report, the 'Keep It On Me' rapper is sent behind bars in Texas after the cops found 'over 400 grams of a controlled substance' as well as 'four handguns and a rifle.'

AceShowbiz - Rapper Yella Beezy had another run-in with the law. Six months after he was arrested on weapons charges, the "Keep It On Me" spitter was reportedly busted once again on similar charges and drug possession.

On Wednesday, August 11, the 29-year-old rapper was sent behind bars in Texas, per TMZ report. According to the publication, the official police report stated that the musician had over 400 grams of a controlled substance as well as four handguns and a rifle.

A day prior to his arrest, Yella posted a video on his Instagram Story which appeared to show police officers searching his SUV that was parked on the side of a road. The cops had their blue and red lights flashing at the time the video was taken. Over the clip, he wrote, "They stay [f**king with me]," along with a set of facepalming emojis.

Yella Beezy shared a video that saw the cops searched his SUV.

The arrest came after Yella, whose real name is Markies Deandre Conway, was taken into police custody in February for allegedly blowing a stop sign in his armor-plated bulletproof truck. However, the rapper claimed that the incident was a set-up and alleged he was the victim of police harassment. His manager Adrian Low Brown also claimed the gun that the police found is registered. He had to spend one night in jail as he was released the next morning after posting his $1,000 bail.

Five months after his February arrest, Yella posted a video on his Instagram page showing several guns and automatic rifles. "Finally got to get my gun stuff back man from the little incident, what was that? Valentine's, when I went to jail," he said. "Free the game."

"Some glocks, ARs, chops," Yella explained while showing the tagged weapons. In the caption of the post, the "Restroom Occupied" rapper wrote, "Got my s**t bacc today all in my name, all legit."

