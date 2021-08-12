 
 

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer NOT Dating

The two former 'Friends' co-stars have denied the rumor mill suggesting they become romantically involved after reuniting with fellow castmates on a recent TV special.

  • Aug 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are not dating in real life, according to agents for the former "Friends" co-stars.

A representative for Schwimmer told The Sun there is "no truth" to the rumours that he and Aniston have begun dating after "growing close" following the hit show's recent TV reunion special, while Jennifer's spokesman Stephen Huvane told USA Today the claims are "false."

During the retrospective HBO programme which aired in May (21), both stars admitted to "crushing" on each other while working on the show in the 1990s.

"I had a major crush on Jen," the actor, who played Ross Geller on "Friends", told show host James Corden.

Jennifer, who played Rachel Green, also admitted, "It was reciprocated. I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is on national television.' And sure enough, it was. We just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

David added, "We were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing. One of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary."

The rumour mill went into overdrive when an "insider" told Closeronline.co.uk earlier this week (begs09Aug21), "After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they'd always had to bury was still there. They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in L.A."

"They've been spending time at Jen's home, where she's cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing. They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around a vineyard in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them."

Both stars are apparently single. "The Morning Show" star divorced second husband Justin Theroux in 2018 while Schwimmer split from his photographer wife Zoe Buckman in 2017.

