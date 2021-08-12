'Teen Mom 2' Star Briana DeJesus Calls Out Kailyn Lowry Over 'Meritless' Defamation Lawsuit

Instagram Celebrity

Briana claims that her co-star's lawsuit against her is 'directed exclusively at protected speech on a matter of public concern' and calls it an attempt to 'silence a critic.'

AceShowbiz - Briana DeJesus has reacted to "Teen Mom 2" co-star Kailyn Lowry's defamation lawsuit against her. In new court documents obtained by E! News on Tuesday, August 10, Briana and her legal team fired back at Kailyn with an Anti-SLAPP motion.

In the docs, Briana argued Lowry's complaint should be dismissed with prejudice in its entirety. "It is meritless and directed exclusively at protected speech on a matter of public concern brought for the purpose of harassing and trying to silence a critic, rather than to vindicate any of Lowry's rights," her attorney Marc J. Randazza stated in the court documents.

Briana further claimed in a statement to Celebuzz! that Kailyn's lawsuit "was not a good use of the court system." She added, "I look forward to the judge seeing it for what it is, and ending this as quickly as the judge can."

"My family emigrated to this great country because we were seeking freedom. The greatest freedom we have is the First Amendment," Briana, who goes by Briana Soto in the filing, went on to say. "If someone wants to sue me for exercising my First Amendment rights, they are not only coming after me, but after the generations of freedom-seeking people who have made this the greatest country in the world. None of us will accept this without a fight."

As for Kailyn's attorney Nicole Haff, she declared that her client "stands by her lawsuit and we look forward to disproving Ms. Soto's position."

Kailyn sued Briana in July, accusing her of defamation after Briana "asserted that Lowry physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry's sons, and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez's mother." In her court documents, Kailyn claimed that Briana's remarks were not true and that Briana said them to cause Kailyn harm. She also believed that Briana used her "to gain additional media attention for herself."

"Kail takes these statements very seriously. After necessary self-reflection, Kail has decided to handle this situation with Ms. Dejesus by exercising her legal right to protect herself and her brand in Court," Kailyn's rep said after the MTV star filed the lawsuit.