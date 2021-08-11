 
 

Beyonce Learns to Listen to Her Body Amid Struggle With Insomnia

Beyonce Learns to Listen to Her Body Amid Struggle With Insomnia
The 'Brown Skin Girl' singer admits in new interview that years of touring and being the backbone of her family have taken a toll on her mental and physical well-being in various ways.

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles suffers from insomnia. The singer has found years of touring have taken a toll on her body in various ways, and now she struggles to get a good night's sleep.

She told Harper's Bazaar, "I think like many women, I have felt the pressure of being the backbone of my family and my company and didn't realize how much that takes a toll on my mental and physical well-being. I have not always made myself a priority."

"I've personally struggled with insomnia from touring for more than half of my life. Years of wear and tear on my muscles from dancing in heels. The stress on my hair and skin, from sprays and dyes to the heat of a curling iron and wearing heavy makeup while sweating on stage."

The "Black Is King" star is aware she needs to take care of herself and take time to "listen" to her body to be at her best, adding, "My health, the way I feel when I wake up in the morning, my peace of mind, the number of times I smile, what I'm feeding my mind and my body - those are the things that I’ve been focusing on. Mental health is self-care too."

"I'm learning to break the cycle of poor health and neglect, focusing my energy on my body and taking note of the subtle signs that it gives me. Your body tells you everything you need to know, but I've had to learn to listen. It's a process to change habits and look past the bag of chips and the chaos everywhere!"

