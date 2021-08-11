Heidi Montag Blasts Former BFF Lauren Conrad: 'I'm Not Your Dog'

Instagram Celebrity

In a teaser for her upcoming podcast interview, The 'Hills' star also throws shade at her former pal as she claims that Kristin Cavallari is actually 'more successful' than Lauren.

AceShowbiz - Heidi Montag is taking aim at former best friend Lauren Conrad. In a teaser for an upcoming podcast interview, "The Hills" star talked about the level of success of her former co-stars, including Lauren and Kristin Cavallari.

In the Tuesday, August 10 footage from her appearance on "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the 34-year-old appeared to allude that Lauren wasn't really successful compared to others. "Kristin, lets be honest, is the more successful," she said, before adding, "Lauren didn't make it like she should have."

Heidi and Lauren fell out during the filming of "The Hills" back in the late 2000s. It was said that it had something to do with the fact that Lauren didn't get along with Heidi's then-boyfriend Spencer Pratt, whom she later married in 2008.

In the teaser for the interview, Heidi also blasted her co-star, yelling, "How dare you? I'm not your dog." She continued, "Like, yeah, I appreciate you getting me on the show but you don't own me."

Heidi will also talk about her going under multiple plastic surgeries, noting that it was "a form of body dysmorphia." The clip also played a moment her mom Darlene judged young Heidi's appearance. Heidi then admitted to host Alexandra Cooper, "I wish I could just see my reality if I hadn't done that."

Heidi famously underwent ten plastic surgery procedures in one day when she was 23 back in 2010. The producers included getting F-cup breasts, a mini brow lift, botox in her brow and frown line area, a nose job, fat injections in her cheeks, nasolabial folds and lips, chin reduction and neck liposuction. She also had a breast augmentation revision, liposuction on her waist, hips and inner and outer thighs as well as a buttock augmentation.