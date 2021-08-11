Johnny Depp to Be Saluted With Top Honor at 2021 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

WENN/Instar Movie

The former star of 'Pirates of the Caribbean' will be bestowed with the honor at the Czech festival alongside fellow actor Michael Caine and director Jan Sverak.

Aug 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Johnny Depp is back in the good graces of film bosses - he is set for another festival honor.

A day after it was announced he is to receive the San Sebastian Film Festival's Donostia Award, organizers of the 2021 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival have also chosen the embattled "Pirates of the Caribbean" star for a top honor.

He will be saluted alongside Michael Caine and director Jan Sverak later this month (August 2021).

Depp is set to attend the Czech festival which will "recognize and pay tribute to" his "extensive career and lasting legacy on the film industry globally."

"We're incredibly honored to welcome to the festival an icon of the contemporary cinema," a joint statement from executive director Krystof Mucha and artistic director Karel Och reads. "We've admired Mr. Depp for such a long time and are thrilled to bestow this honor on him."

Caine will be feted with the festival's Crystal Globe for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema at the opening ceremony, during which he'll introduce his new comedy drama "Best Sellers". Filmmaker Sverak will be honored with the President's Award.

Depp's latest honor comes after an awful year for the movie star, which began with a big loss in court as he failed in his bid to sue The Sun's publishers for libel over an article that labeled him a "wife beater." That cost him his role as Gellert Gindelwald in the latest "Fantastic Beasts" movie and smacked his reputation. His legal battles continue - he is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for defamation.