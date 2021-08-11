Tyson Fury Grateful After Newborn Baby Is Off Ventilator

Instagram Celebrity

The boxing champion has given update on the condition of his baby girl, telling his fans that the newborn is doing 'a lot better' after having her ventilator removed.

Aug 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - British boxer Tyson Fury is thrilled his newborn daughter has had her ventilator removed.

Fury's daughter Athena - who he welcomed into the world with his wife Paris on Sunday (08Aug21) - is "doing really good" and has had the breathing apparatus taken out, after being rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) shortly after her birth.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday (09Aug21), Tyson wrote, "Hi guys, the baby's doing fantastic, a lot, lot better. She's off the ventilator, she's doing really good, look, she's lovely."

Earlier in the day, he had asked his fans to keep his baby girl in their "prayers" as doctors had told him they were hoping to move her out of the ICU following signs of improvement.

"Massive thanks for all the messages and support. The baby is in a stable position and doing well - hopefully she comes out of ICU today. Please keep baby Athena in your prayers. Paris is doing great. God bless."

The couple, which married in 2009, also share children Venezuela, 11, Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, four, Valencia, three, and Prince Adonis Amaziah, 18 months.

In February, Tyson told his fans, "Paris is pregnant again and the Lord has blessed us definitely with another child and I'm very thankful. Got a beautiful wife, beautiful kids, they're all healthy. That's the most important thing, you know, your health and your family. Nothing else really matters. Your job, your money, your wealth, your career, none of that really matters because you can get another job, you can start snooker or you can go make more money."

"It doesn't really matter but the one thing you can't get back is your family. You can't get back time lost and that's the crazy thing about it all."