Sophia Bush's Heart 'Bursts' Following Grant Hughes Engagement

The 'One Tree Hill' actress is taking her relationship to the next level after saying yes to her boyfriend's romantic marriage proposal at Lake Como in Italy.

Aug 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sophia Bush is engaged.

The former "One Tree Hill" actress' new fiance, businessman Grant Hughes, surprised her by popping the question during a recent trip to Lake Como in Italy.

Sophia broke the news via Instagram alongside a photo of the proposal.

"So it turns out that being your favorite person's favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth #YES," she wrote. "Thank you to @comoclassicboats and @bottega53 for helping my favorite human plan the most incredible, moving surprise of my life. My heart. It bursts."

The couple has been dating for a year and the 39-year-old actress, who was briefly married to her former "One Tree Hill" co-star Chad Michael Murray, recently admitted she would have to be sure about the "motivation" behind tying the knot again before agreeing to it.

Speaking on the Inside of You podcast, she said, "I think it depends on what people's motivations are and I want to make sure, whether it's myself or one of my best friends, that we're clear on what it is we're signing up for rather than thinking we're getting some Kate Hudson and Matt McConaughey rom-com life."

"This notion that you're going to meet your person and they're going to make you so happy that you're going to be fulfilled and you'll never be nervous again and you'll never ever think anyone else is hot... It's such an absurd joke."

Bush also told the podcast she was done talking about her five-month marriage to Murray.

"I'm not going to talk about him (anymore)," Bush said. "I'm not allowed to because I've tried to poke fun at being a dumb kid and whenever I've done that, it gets twisted into I'm talking s**t about somebody who I don't even know anymore, who's clearly a grown-up."

"I think you have to laugh at who you used to be but when people ask me about history that involves someone else... it's not worth my time. It's not a place where I harbour ill will or anything. I've tried to like, you know, do the thing where when I get stuck live on the air... (but) it just doesn't work, so I'm not going to (sic). I was a very naive 21-year-old kid and that's all there is to it."