Joey Lawrence Engaged to Samantha Cope, a Year After Filing for Divorce From Wife

The 'Blossom' actor is set to marry for the third time as the star is taking his relationship with new girlfriend to the next level after popping the big question.

Aug 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Joey Lawrence is to wed for the third time.

The former "Blossom" star has found love again with Samantha Cope - a year after filing for divorce from his second wife Chandie Lawrence.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Joey explained that he and Cope fell in love after meeting on the set of his upcoming Lifetime movie "A Deadly Deed".

"So we met there and out of nowhere, you know, it was a crazy year and a half for everybody, obviously the whole world," he said. "Then when you least expect (it), amazing things happen and meeting her has just been really the greatest thing ever."

Joey, who has two daughters with Chandie, was first married to Michelle Vella, but they divorced in 2005.

Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope didn't shy away from getting lovey dovey on social media.

In her latest Instagram post, Samantha uploaded a selfie with him and gushed in the caption, "Life is so full of blessings but also little unpredictable battles. I can't thank you enough for staying positive even in the toughest of times. You're my fav babe #gratitude."

He responded in kind, "Babe... you are an incredible pilllar of strength love and kindness and continue to amaze me everyday. Life certainly is a bumpy and unpredictable ride ...but knowing the rest of my ride will be with you - makes it all worth it. And you are indeed my fave babe."