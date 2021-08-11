 
 

Joey Lawrence Engaged to Samantha Cope, a Year After Filing for Divorce From Wife

Joey Lawrence Engaged to Samantha Cope, a Year After Filing for Divorce From Wife
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Blossom' actor is set to marry for the third time as the star is taking his relationship with new girlfriend to the next level after popping the big question.

  • Aug 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Joey Lawrence is to wed for the third time.

The former "Blossom" star has found love again with Samantha Cope - a year after filing for divorce from his second wife Chandie Lawrence.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Joey explained that he and Cope fell in love after meeting on the set of his upcoming Lifetime movie "A Deadly Deed".

"So we met there and out of nowhere, you know, it was a crazy year and a half for everybody, obviously the whole world," he said. "Then when you least expect (it), amazing things happen and meeting her has just been really the greatest thing ever."

  See also...

Joey, who has two daughters with Chandie, was first married to Michelle Vella, but they divorced in 2005.

Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope didn't shy away from getting lovey dovey on social media.

In her latest Instagram post, Samantha uploaded a selfie with him and gushed in the caption, "Life is so full of blessings but also little unpredictable battles. I can't thank you enough for staying positive even in the toughest of times. You're my fav babe #gratitude."

He responded in kind, "Babe... you are an incredible pilllar of strength love and kindness and continue to amaze me everyday. Life certainly is a bumpy and unpredictable ride ...but knowing the rest of my ride will be with you - makes it all worth it. And you are indeed my fave babe."

You can share this post!

Stephen Colbert Removed From Barack Obama's Birthday Party Guest List

Tyson Fury Grateful After Newborn Baby Is Off Ventilator
Related Posts
Joey Lawrence Files for Divorce Before 15th Wedding Anniversary

Joey Lawrence Files for Divorce Before 15th Wedding Anniversary

Most Read
Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal
Celebrity

Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

Boosie Badazz Makes Public Plea With Kamala Harris to Help Free C-Murder

Boosie Badazz Makes Public Plea With Kamala Harris to Help Free C-Murder

Erica Mena Shares a Glimpse of Newborn While Safaree Samuels Hints He 'Won't Post' Their Baby Boy

Erica Mena Shares a Glimpse of Newborn While Safaree Samuels Hints He 'Won't Post' Their Baby Boy

These Celebrities Get Honest on Why They Removed Breast Implants

These Celebrities Get Honest on Why They Removed Breast Implants

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Allegedly Caught Doing Coke

'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Allegedly Caught Doing Coke

NBA YoungBoy Resurfaces in New Video From Prison

NBA YoungBoy Resurfaces in New Video From Prison

Erykah Badu Removes Video of Barack Obama Maskless at 60th Birthday Party

Erykah Badu Removes Video of Barack Obama Maskless at 60th Birthday Party

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

DaBaby Deletes His Apology for Homophobic Rant on Instagram

DaBaby Deletes His Apology for Homophobic Rant on Instagram