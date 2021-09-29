'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: Abrupt Exit Over Lie, Unexpected Split

Instagram TV

In the new episode of the ABC dating show, a fan-favorite admits to violating the show's rule while more ladies arrive to the beach to find new love among the cast members.

AceShowbiz - A lot happened in the Tuesday, September 28 episode of "Bachelor in Paradise". In the new outing, a fan-favorite admitted to violating the show's while more ladies srrived to find new love. The episode also featured an unexpected couple breaking up.

Kicking off the episode was Ivan Hall and Aaron Clancy arguing over Chelsea Vaughn. Aaron was mad that Ivan made out with Chelsea at the cocktail party. Ivan's action contradicted his own claim in which he said that he he wasn't going rose hunting before the ceremony.

Ivan tried to defend himself by lying it was Chelsea who approached him. When Chelsea confronted him over the lie, he denied it. "I definitely pulled you," Ivan told Chelsea. "I said, 'Chelsea had an interest in me that I did not know was there.' "

Later, guest host Wells Adams announced that the rose ceremony was delayed because he had to talk with Ivan about his off-camera actions when the group was staying at a hotel, sheltering from a dangerous storm. "Last night at the hotel, I was really in a place where I was kind of feeling lost here, in 'Paradise'," Ivan told Wells. "I was honestly feeling lost. I had no connections. I didn't know where to go, really."

"Last night, I spent time with Alexa at the hotel. Alexa, she was on [Peter Weber]'s season of 'The Bachelor', I was just hoping that she was going to be brought down here at some point, 'cause that's what I've been hoping for since the beginning," he went on to say. "We've never met up. I was genuinely excited to meet her, and actually just get to talk to her. I thought I was going to be going home, I wanted to meet her, and so I just did it."

Ivan admitted that he knew about Alexa being in the hotel even though her casting has yet to be announced after he looked at a producer's phone in his room. "It was just there, and it was the first thing on the screen - I didn't go searching for anything - but it was a screenshot of the room numbers. I saw Alexa's name and I got super excited about that and I made a real quick, impulse decision. We were talking on her balcony and we just hit it off like normal times."

Ivan then came clean to the group and apologized to them, especially to Chelsea. He also added he wasn't planning to accept Chelsea's rose even if she gave it to him. "I realized in a short amount of time, I’m not in the mental space to be in 'Paradise'," he explained. "I'm kind of checked out. Under different circumstances, who knows what could've happened, but it's best for me to leave 'Paradise'. It's been a lot and again I'm sorry to you all."

Followng Ivan's exit, the rose ceremony commenced. Chelsea gave her rose to Aaron, Natasha opted for Ed over Dr. Joe. Meanwhile, Tia picked James over Blake.

The next day, Anna from Matt James' season of "The Bachelor" arrived and she then asked James to accompany her. The two had an exciting date, much Tia's dismay. The next arrival was Mykenna from Peter's season of "The Bachelor". After being shut down by Thomas and Riley, she hoped to score a date with Aaron but the latter also refused to go on a date with her.

Ed then realized that Mykenna was crying. He offered her to go on a date with him and she initially refused, saying that she just wanted to go home. "What's one more go-around? One try? One night? If you hate it, go home then. You can't fly out tonight anyways. What are you going to do?" Ed persisted and Mykenna evenually said yes. Natasha was bummed to Ed going on a date with another woman.

It was announced that there would be an '80s-themed prom which caused a drama of its own. Tia was feeling "single as f**k," while Chelsea was disappointed by Aaron's lack of initiative in asking her out and spending time with her.

Later in the episode, Abigail and Noah could be seen struggling with their relationship as Abigail didn't respond when Noah told her that he was falling for her. "… I think 'Maybe it could work out,' but then I have that gut feeling of 'This is not your person.' You can love somebody but not be in love with them. I care for Abigail, but I feel like I know what I need to do now," Noah said in a confessional.

He then shared his decision with Abigail, who felt "blindsided." She told him, "I don't think I've been this blindsided before. You go from telling someone you're falling in love with them the night before to this conversation. You were the one that constantly said, 'I'm not going to say anything that I don't mean. I don't want to make false promises.' But you ultimately ended up doing that."

Abigail said that she felt like she was "lied to" but Noah insisted that he didn't lie. Abigail didn't bother to listen to his explanation as she walked away and locked herself crying in the bathroom.