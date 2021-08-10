 
 

Lizzo Announces Cardi B-Assisted New Track 'Rumors'

AceShowbiz - Lizzo has finally confirmed that she will be joining forces with Cardi B for her upcoming project. Taking to her Instagram account, the "Truth Hurts" singer announced on Monday, August 9 that the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker would be featured on her single "Rumors".

In the video announcement, Lizzo could be seen trying to Facetime someone whose number was saved "RUMORS' Feat....." After a few rings, Cardi shows up on the screen, meaning that she's the artist whom Lizzo will be collaborating with for the new track.

"GRAND RISING MUTHAF**KA*******…. GUESS WHOS HOPPIN ON 'RUMORS' W/ ME?!?" so Lizzo captioned the post.

The singer also shared a racy artwork for "Rumors". The snap featured their lips with Cardi sticking out her tongue sexily. The two female musicians also flaunted their beautiful nails. Cardi rocked matte gold claws, while Lizzo showed off her nails that featured gold and pearl bedazzled acrylics.

Also excited for the new project, Cardi shared the artwork on her own page. "all the rumors are truuuuue - me n my sis @lizzobeeating dropping this friday get ready," she captioned it.

Prior to this, fans had been asking Cardi to collaborate with Lizzo but the amount of tweets pressuring her about the matter bothered her a little bit. The "Bodak Yellow" raptress took to her Twitter account to sing Lizzo praises. Posting some stunning pictures of the "Juicy" singer, Cardi wrote in the caption, "These pics do it for me."

Fans quickly responded to the shout-out by asking Cardi to do a collaboration with Lizzo. "now drop that collab with her," one fan replied to the wife of Offset. Catching wind of the comment, Cardi answered, "Can I do a song first thst I can put her on." In another tweet, the femcee added, "Ok but stop pressuring me to do stuff .I can't even show love to people with 100 collab collab collab."

"Rumors" marks Lizzo's new music two years after she released her breakthrough album "Cuz I Love You". Among the tracks in the album are "Good as Hell" and "Truth Hurts" which help launch her career.

"Rumors" will be released on various platforms on August 13.

