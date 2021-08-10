Kenya Moore's Estranged Husband Wants Judge Deny Her Request for Emergency Divorce Hearing

Instagram Celebrity

Marc Daly, who agrees with the 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star having primary custody, believes that the emergency hearing to address their daughter's 'safety' is not needed.

Aug 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kenya Moore's estranged husband believes that one of her requests in their divorce proceeding is not necessary. After "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star demanded an emergency hearing for their child's "safety" in her filing, Marc Daly reportedly asked a judge to shut down her plea.

"Respondent DENIES that there are various issues impacting the safety and well-being of the minor child that could be continuously impacted if not addressed," Marc's lawyer wrote in court documents which were obtained by Radar.

In Kenya's filing, her lawyers claimed, "To date, there are various issues impacting the care, safety, and well-being of the minor child that could be continuously impacted if not addressed at least on a 'Temporary' basis." They added, "Without assistance and direction for this Honorable Court, it is our belief that the un-resolved matters as to the minor child will continue, and could become irreparable."

The 50-year-old TV personality allegedly submitted the divorce papers in May. She listed the date of separation as September 19, 2019. On the reason behind her split from her businessman husband, she claimed their marriage is "irretrievably broken" and there is no hope of reconciliation.

The reality TV star also requested sole physical and legal custody of their 2-year-old daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly. As for the division of their assets, she stated, "The parties have acquired other joint personal property as a result of their marriage by way of gifts or joint purchases which must be equitably divided as well as marital debt which must be equitably divided."

Marc, who wed Kenya in 2017, finally responded to her filing on June 11. He reportedly agreed with his ex having primary custody of their young daughter but he still asked for joint legal custody. He additionally noted that he wants "separate real and personal property" as well as an "equitable division of the parties' marital residence" in Georgia.