Jon Stewart, Amy Schumer, Dave Chappelle and More Lined Up for 9/11 Comedy Benefit

A star-studded fundraising set to mark the 2001 terrorist attack in New York City will also feature the likes of Pete Davidson, Jimmy Fallon, Wanda Sykes, and Bill Burr.

Aug 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America by hosting a comedy benefit in New York City.

The pair will take the stage to raise funds for the families of the victims of the 11 September 2001 attacks, which claimed the life of Davidson's dad when he was just seven years old.

"We wanted to put on a fun celebration to honour this great city's resilience," they said in a statement regarding the 12 September (21) show at Madison Square Garden, reported Variety.

"It's nice to be able to do this with friends and people we love."

Entitled "NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration", the benefit will feature an all-star lineup including Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, Colin Jost, Colin Quinn, Dave Attell, Dave Chappelle, Jay Pharoah, Jimmy Fallon, John Mulaney, Michael Che, Ronny Chieng, Tom Segura, and Wanda Sykes.

Pre-sale tickets are available 11 to 12 August, with general sale opening the following day. Attendees must provide proof that they've received the COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition to the live gig, former "The Daily Show" host Jon will release a documentary about the aftermath of the attacks, entitled "No Responders Left Behind", on Discovery+ on 9 September.

Another 9/11 documentary is also in the works. Narrated by Jeff Daniels, "911: Inside the President's War Room" will chronicle the 2001 terrorist attacks from the viewpoint of President George W. Bush and his advisers.