 
 

Chris Harrison Makes Instagram Return After 'Bachelor' Exit as He Celebrates Anniversary With GF

Chris Harrison Makes Instagram Return After 'Bachelor' Exit as He Celebrates Anniversary With GF
Instagram
Celebrity

When celebrating his relationship milestone with Lauren Zima, the former host of the ABC dating series treats his fans to some sweet pictures of the two.

  • Aug 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chris Harrison is finally back on Instagram. Having been absent from the social media platform for around two months since his exit from "The Bachelor" franchise, the TV host made his return as he celebrated his third dating anniversary with his girlfriend.

On Saturday, August 7, the 50-year-old shared several images of him and Lauren Miza. The snaps saw the couple enjoying a beach day, hanging out on a boat, relaxing at home and taking a romantic stroll by the beach.

In the caption, Chris wrote, "Another incredible trip around the sun with this beautiful woman. @laurenzima I love you for your wisdom, strength, vulnerability, theatrics, compassion, advice, laughter, grace…your love. The only woman that can remain chic as s**t while doing a Voldemort impersonation." He added, "I love you LZ Happy anniversary! Can't wait to see what the next trip around the sun brings us."

  See also...

Also celebrating the relationship milestone was Lauren. Alongside photos of her and her beau, she noted, "HAPPY ANNIVERSARY, Chris Harrison. Three years of sunsets with you, and I'm feeling more blessed than ever that I get to live each day with you. You are an immeasurably incredible partner, and every time we look out into the night sky, I'm grateful we'll greet and experience the next day together."

"It's cheesy, it's romantic, it's true," the Entertainment Tonight correspondent continued. "I love you for all the right reasons : ) - for the man you are through and through. Cheers to the future! #happyanniversary @chrisbharrison."

The special occasion arrived nearly two months after Chris announced that he quit "The Bachelor" franchise. He took the decision after defending former "Bachelor" contestant Rachael Kirkconnell over her past racist behavior in an interview with Rachel Lindsay.

On June 8, Chris declared on Instagram, "I've had a truly incredible run as host of 'The Bachelor' franchise and now I'm excited to start a new chapter. I'm so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we've made together." He then added, "While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I've made will last a lifetime."

You can share this post!

Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Posts About 'Better Days' Amid Tristan Thompson Trade to California

Kim Kardashian Rocks Black Bondage-Style Outfit While Attending Kanye West's 'Donda' Listening Party
Related Posts
Chris Harrison on Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's Reconciliation: 'I'm Happy for Them'

Chris Harrison on Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's Reconciliation: 'I'm Happy for Them'

Report: Chris Harrison Earns $9 Million After Leaving 'The Bachelor' Following Racism Scandal

Report: Chris Harrison Earns $9 Million After Leaving 'The Bachelor' Following Racism Scandal

Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima Laugh Off Wedding Speculations Sparked by Dress-Up Photo

Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima Laugh Off Wedding Speculations Sparked by Dress-Up Photo

Host Chris Harrison to Skip to Next Season of 'Bachelorette' Amid Racism Scandal

Host Chris Harrison to Skip to Next Season of 'Bachelorette' Amid Racism Scandal

Most Read
Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Opens Up About Ryan Seacrest and Suicidal Thoughts
Celebrity

Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Opens Up About Ryan Seacrest and Suicidal Thoughts

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

Miranda Lambert Admits She's Still 'Uneducated' About LGBTQ Struggles Despite Having Gay Brother

Miranda Lambert Admits She's Still 'Uneducated' About LGBTQ Struggles Despite Having Gay Brother

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

Vanessa Bryant and Her Mother Reportedly Settle Legal Battle

Vanessa Bryant and Her Mother Reportedly Settle Legal Battle

These Celebrities Get Honest on Why They Removed Breast Implants

These Celebrities Get Honest on Why They Removed Breast Implants

Reba McEntire Says 'It's Not Fun' as She and Beau Rex Linn Got COVID-19 Despite Being Vaccinated

Reba McEntire Says 'It's Not Fun' as She and Beau Rex Linn Got COVID-19 Despite Being Vaccinated

Selena Gomez Praised After Showing Puffy Face in Unfiltered Selfie

Selena Gomez Praised After Showing Puffy Face in Unfiltered Selfie

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Arrive at Barack Obama's Birthday Bash Amid Guest List Limitation

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Arrive at Barack Obama's Birthday Bash Amid Guest List Limitation

Joel Kinnaman Files Restraining Order Against His Ex Over Alleged Blackmail

Joel Kinnaman Files Restraining Order Against His Ex Over Alleged Blackmail

Shannon Sharpe Under Fire After Defending Dr. Dre for Refusing to Help His Homeless Daughter

Shannon Sharpe Under Fire After Defending Dr. Dre for Refusing to Help His Homeless Daughter