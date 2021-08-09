 
 

Mally Mall Seeks to Postpone Prison Sentence Due to Health Issues

Mally Mall Seeks to Postpone Prison Sentence Due to Health Issues
WENN/Judy Eddy
Celebrity

The 'Love and Hip Hop' star, who is slated to begin his 33-month prison sentence next week, says he needs to undergo a medical procedure for a mass discovered on his thigh.

  • Aug 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mally Mall is putting his health before his legal responsibilities. The rapper, who was sentenced to nearly three years in jail for running illegal prostitution ring, is asking to postpone his prison surrender date to undergo a medical procedure.

According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, the 44-year-old says he has discovered a mass on his thigh. He is seeking to push back the time to relinquish himself to the state because the mass will requite a CT scan and biopsy in order to determine if it's cancerous or not.

The documents go on saying that Mally will undergo a procedure to remove the mass in the next month or so, whether it is malignant or not. For this reason, he asks to push back his date to surrender 3 months from August 13 to November 12.

  See also...

In the same documents, Mally raises an issue with the facility he is designated to. He claims that when he received his sentence in May, he was designated to serve his time in a medium-security facility, which he calls "unexpected." With the three-month delay, he is also seeking redesignation to another facility.

Mally pleaded guilty to one count of use of an interstate facility in aid of unlawful activity back in October 2019. He was accused of running the illegal business from April 2002 until September 2014, which allegedly earned him millions of dollars.

As part of his plea deal, he got 33 months in prison, which was the maximum he could get under a plea deal, for running illegal prostitution ring. He, however, later claimed that he was blackmailed by a crooked FBI agent into pleading guilty in the case. While admitting that he did plead guilty to one count of use of an interstate facility in aid of unlawful activity, he insisted it had nothing to do with prostitution.

In an interview with The Neighborhood Talk, the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star said the FBI agent coerced and even threatened women to speak out against him in exchange for money. He added that the FBI agent was angry that he wouldn't turn over any of his "cop" friends who may or may not have been involved in his dealings.

You can share this post!

Asian Doll 'Hurt and Lost' Months After King Von's Death

Dwayne Johnson Declares He's the 'Opposite' of 'Not Washing Themselves' Celebs
Related Posts
Mally Mall Claims He's Blackmailed by Crooked FBI Agent Into Pleading Guilty in Prostitution Case

Mally Mall Claims He's Blackmailed by Crooked FBI Agent Into Pleading Guilty in Prostitution Case

Rapper Mally Mall Gets Maximum Jail Sentence for Running Prostitution Ring

Rapper Mally Mall Gets Maximum Jail Sentence for Running Prostitution Ring

Hip-Hop Mogul Mally Mall Hospitalized With Lung Damage Due to COVID-19

Hip-Hop Mogul Mally Mall Hospitalized With Lung Damage Due to COVID-19

Mally Mall Accused of Sexual Battery and False Imprisonment by Quashay Davis

Mally Mall Accused of Sexual Battery and False Imprisonment by Quashay Davis

Most Read
Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Opens Up About Ryan Seacrest and Suicidal Thoughts
Celebrity

Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Opens Up About Ryan Seacrest and Suicidal Thoughts

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

Miranda Lambert Admits She's Still 'Uneducated' About LGBTQ Struggles Despite Having Gay Brother

Miranda Lambert Admits She's Still 'Uneducated' About LGBTQ Struggles Despite Having Gay Brother

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

Vanessa Bryant and Her Mother Reportedly Settle Legal Battle

Vanessa Bryant and Her Mother Reportedly Settle Legal Battle

These Celebrities Get Honest on Why They Removed Breast Implants

These Celebrities Get Honest on Why They Removed Breast Implants

Reba McEntire Says 'It's Not Fun' as She and Beau Rex Linn Got COVID-19 Despite Being Vaccinated

Reba McEntire Says 'It's Not Fun' as She and Beau Rex Linn Got COVID-19 Despite Being Vaccinated

Selena Gomez Praised After Showing Puffy Face in Unfiltered Selfie

Selena Gomez Praised After Showing Puffy Face in Unfiltered Selfie

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Arrive at Barack Obama's Birthday Bash Amid Guest List Limitation

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Arrive at Barack Obama's Birthday Bash Amid Guest List Limitation

Joel Kinnaman Files Restraining Order Against His Ex Over Alleged Blackmail

Joel Kinnaman Files Restraining Order Against His Ex Over Alleged Blackmail